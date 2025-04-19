Bills insider: 'Keep an eye on' Buffalo trade back from No. 30 pick with NFC team
The Buffalo Bills are loaded with 10 selections in the 2025 NFL draft, but the team does not have a selection in the third round of this year's event. One way the Bills could remedy that is by trading back from their No. 30 overall pick.
Their desire to do so will depend upon who's on the board in that spot. The Bills need help at multiple positions and if they can land a player who can help immediately, they could very well stand pat.
If the Bills do look to trade back in Round 1, The Athletic's Joe Buscaglia is of the opinion that we should be keeping an eye on the New York Giants as a possible suitor. Buscaglia points to the relationship between Bills general manager Brandon Beane and Giants general manager Joe Schoen, who was previously the Bills' assistant general manager, as the reason why the two sides could link up.
"One team to keep an eye on for this could be the Giants. The Giants’ want and need for a young quarterback has been well-documented over the last two years," Buscaglia wrote. "The close relationship between Beane and Giants GM Joe Schoen could come into the picture here. As of now, the Giants hold the No. 34 selection. By sliding back to that spot, the Bills would know the Giants are moving up to select a quarterback, and since the Bills have no need for one that early, that means they would effectively slide back and potentially miss out on only three players while picking up something of value. The Giants have two third-round selections (Nos. 65 and 99), and if the Bills can extract one of those, it would easily be worth a three-pick wait if they don’t feel strongly enough about someone on the board."
According to the NFL draft Trade Value Chart, the Bills' No. 30 pick is worth 620 points, while the Giants' No. 34 selection is worth 560, which leaves a deficit of 60 points. The Bills could look to acquire the Giants' No. 99 pick (104 points) but would likely be looking at sending back a Day 3 pick to even things up.
With the Bills only moving back four spots from their original pick and getting a chance to get the third-rounder they don't have now, this would be a worthwhile venture for Buffalo. The Bills need help at cornerback, defensive tackle and wide receiver and there should still be some solid options left on the board at 34.
RELATED: Bills drop defensive tackle and tight end from roster one week before NFL Draft
The Bills are doing a balancing act right now, as they need to add an immediate contributor but could also stand to get younger and cheaper. That will create a tough decision to make with the No. 30 overall pick if teams like the Giants come calling.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —