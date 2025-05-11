Bills' risky draft pick 'feeling way better' despite not fully participating at minicamp
It's likely the key reason why his production dropped off in 2024, resulting in the once first-round prospect falling to No. 109 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft.
As it became known that Kentucky defensive tackle Deone Walker was nursing a back problem throughout his final collegiate season, he dropped to the Buffalo Bills early in Round 4 and general manager Brandon Beane was more than willing to take a chance on the massive human being.
"The more research you do, you find out he's dealing with a back situation, and so that's where you just go, alright, if we can get this guy back to 2023, he wouldn't be here right now," said Beane on the decision to trade up and pull the trigger on Walker's selection.
The 6-foot-7 Walker, who weighed in at 331 pounds this past winter, missed only one game for Kentucky due to his injury, but was hampered by the condition throughout the season. Sports Injury Central deemed it as "likely a spondylolysis fracture."
Although recurrence is possible, even more-so for a lineman, the good news is that Walker was in uniform at rookie minicamp in Orchard Park. He wasn't a full participant, but he did engage in plenty of drill work.
"Feeling way better than I did going into last season. They just want to hold me [back], just make sure everything is good and not have any setbacks," said Walker. "I am doing a lot of drill work. A bunch of the indie periods, I'm still in there. Even when they're out in team, I'm getting mental reps."
It'll be interesting to see if the 21-year-old Walker begins training camp on PUP (Physically Unable to Perform) in July. At the least, the Bills are likely to ramp the rookie up gradually.
The Bills have upcoming OTAs team practices slated for May 27, May 28, May 29, June 2, June 3 and June 5.
