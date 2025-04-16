Bills urged to trade up for defensive star in NFL Draft
The Buffalo Bills are holding the No. 30 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but with a number of strong defensive prospects in the first round, they might be looking to make a move up.
NFL Media's Joel Reuter proposes the Bills make a move up in the first round with the Minnesota Vikings for the No. 24 overall selection.
"The Buffalo Bills are looking for a true difference-maker to get over the hump against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC," Reuter writes.
"Sending some Day 3 selections to the Minnesota Vikings, who currently have just four draft picks, to ascend from No. 30 to the 24th spot would give general manager Brandon Beane a chance to potentially select a safety like Nick Emmanwori or Malaki Starks, an explosive defensive tackle like Walter Nolen or Derrick Harmon, or edge rusher Mike Green, who could take over for the released Von Miller."
RELATED: Bills bring next 'Jordan Phillips' on pre-draft '30' visit to Orchard Park
The Bills and Vikings are no strangers to making a first-round trade, having done so five years ago in the swap that sent Stefon Diggs to western New York for the pick that turned into Justin Jefferson. This deal likely wouldn't be on the same level of magnitude, but it could get the Bills the piece that they are looking for to help improve the defense.
The Bills have a number of needs on the defensive end of the field, and if they like a certain player in particular, they should take advantage of the low amount of Vikings picks and move up in the draft to get their guy.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —