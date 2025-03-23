Two more signs that Stefon Diggs and Bills reunion was pure fantasy from start
The Buffalo Bills will shop the bargain bin for the remainder of free agency, and that alone likely rules out a potential reunion with the team's former top wide receiver.
"We're getting thin [in salary cap space]," said Bills general manager Brandon Beane after the initial wave of free agent signings. "We've changed stores that we're shopping in."
Although he's coming off an ACL tear, Stefon Diggs most likely isn't in the same store that the Bills are currently browsing. Spotrac estimates the former WR1's market value at $13.7 million annually, a price that seems a bit inflated, especially when considering players almost always need a full year to return to form following ACL surgery.
Not to mention, the Bills' interest in Diggs is likely only external speculation. It's unlikely their feelings have changed since the team willingly ate approximately $30 million in dead salary cap money for Diggs to not be on the roster last year.
Furthermore, Diggs recently visited with the New England Patriots (as first reported by Chad Graff).
Meanwhile, the Patriots were one of three "ideal landing spots" for the wide receiver in ESPN analyst Bill Barnwell's "Best team fits for unsigned players." The New York Jets and Dallas Cowboys, who have Diggs's brother Trevon on their roster, were also named.
"Diggs was much better in Houston than he was in his final season with Buffalo's Josh Allen. After routinely ranking in the top 10 in ESPN's receiver scorethroughout his Bills tenure, he fell to 67th in 2023. With his raw numbers declining after the hiring of coordinator Joe Brady and the offense seemingly thriving by spreading the football around, it felt as if he wasn't as essential as he had been earlier in his career," said Barnwell.
It was a good four-year run for Diggs and the Bills, but all good things must eventually come to an end.
