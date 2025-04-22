Bills can hit NFL Draft 'home run' if proven CB prospect lasts until Pick No. 30
He's not Travis Hunter, or even Will Johnson in terms of an elite prospect, but Ole Miss cornerback Trey Amos could be a great late first-round pick for the Buffalo Bills at the NFL Draft.
In fact, The 33rd Team's Marcus Mosher suggested that Amos would be a "home run" for the Bills at No. 30 overall.
“Trey Amos is just one of my favorite players in the entire class," said Mosher, who projected the Ole Miss product would be gone by the time his beloved Dallas Cowboys pick at No. 44 overall. you put him on a defense with Christian Benford who can play on the outside, Taron Johnson, their All-Pro slot corner, and now we're talking about a secondary that can match up with the top teams in the AFC. If Amos is there at Pick 30, I think that's like a run to the podium pick from Buffalo to Green Bay. It would be a home run for the Bills."
Amos, widely considered a Top 50 prospect, reported that he had an official pre-draft "30" visit with the Bills. The Alabama transfer accounted for 3.5 tackles-for-loss, three interceptions and 13 pass break-ups in 13 games for Ole Miss last year.
Meanwhile, appearing on One Bills Live, Mosher explained why he finds Amos so attractive as a prospect, especially for the Bills.
"He's my second favorite cornerback in this draft behind Will Johnson. I think he's got outstanding ball skills. He's physical. He's not afraid to play press coverage. He'll come up. He'll tackle. His pattern recognition is some of the best in the class. I think he is a Day 1 starting outside cornerback in the NFL with SEC experience playing at Alabama and Ole Miss," said Mosher.
While Amos has been lauded for his ability to effectively play zone coverage by well-respected NFL Films producer Greg Cosell, among others, Mosher noted that the pool of potential landing spots doesn't include all 32 teams.
"I don't think he's for everybody. He is a press man cornerback, and not everybody loves that type of corner, and he's not the most athletic cornerback in the world," said Mosher. "All of these teams value these cornerbacks differently. I just think Amos for Buffalo is the best possible fit in option there at 30.”
With the Bills primarily a zone coverage defense under head coach Sean McDermott, it's hard to argue that a prospect like Amos, who has succeeded at the SEC level, isn't a near-perfect fit for Buffalo.
