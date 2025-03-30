Bills Central

Bills have one obvious position to address in 2025 NFL Draft

The Buffalo Bills have a couple needs to address in the 2025 NFL Draft, and one stands out above the rest.

Jeremy Brener

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) is tackled by Buffalo Bills cornerback Rasul Douglas (31) after making a catch
New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) is tackled by Buffalo Bills cornerback Rasul Douglas (31) after making a catch / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills have focused their free agency so far on helping the offense's future, re-signing quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Khalil Shakir to long-term contracts.

While the offense has been given some attention, the defense hasn't gotten as much. Joey Bosa signed a one-year deal, and Christian Benford finally got his extension, but the team is still in need of a cornerback.

The Athletic insider Joe Buscaglia emphasizes the need for better cornerback depth in free agency and the draft.

"The Bills have starters in place almost throughout the entire roster. That is, except for their second cornerback position. Last season’s starter, Rasul Douglas, remains a free agent and they traded 2022 first-round pick Kaiir Elam," Buscaglia writes.

"Their only move to replenish the position was to sign Dane Jackson, primarily a No. 3 cornerback. ... After striking out on Elam with their top pick and finding several later draft gems at the position, it doesn’t necessarily mean the Bills are a slam dunk to use their first-round pick on a cornerback this year."

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce reacts as he talks to Buffalo Bills cornerback Rasul Douglas.
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce reacts as he talks to Buffalo Bills cornerback Rasul Douglas during the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Bills have 10 draft picks to work with next month, including three in the top-75. There's a good chance that at least one of those picks will select a secondary member, giving the Bills a chance to start that player right away next season.

While it would be nice for the Bills to land a plug-and-play starter at cornerback, the main goal should be to bring in players with talent that can be worked on, regardless of when they will be ready to play a considerable amount of snaps.

Bills Christian Benford breaks up a pass intended for Kansas City's DeAndre Hopkins during second half action.
Bills Christian Benford breaks up a pass intended for Kansas City's DeAndre Hopkins during second half action against the Kansas City Chiefs in Orchard Park / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

