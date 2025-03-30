Bills have one obvious position to address in 2025 NFL Draft
The Buffalo Bills have focused their free agency so far on helping the offense's future, re-signing quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Khalil Shakir to long-term contracts.
While the offense has been given some attention, the defense hasn't gotten as much. Joey Bosa signed a one-year deal, and Christian Benford finally got his extension, but the team is still in need of a cornerback.
The Athletic insider Joe Buscaglia emphasizes the need for better cornerback depth in free agency and the draft.
"The Bills have starters in place almost throughout the entire roster. That is, except for their second cornerback position. Last season’s starter, Rasul Douglas, remains a free agent and they traded 2022 first-round pick Kaiir Elam," Buscaglia writes.
"Their only move to replenish the position was to sign Dane Jackson, primarily a No. 3 cornerback. ... After striking out on Elam with their top pick and finding several later draft gems at the position, it doesn’t necessarily mean the Bills are a slam dunk to use their first-round pick on a cornerback this year."
The Bills have 10 draft picks to work with next month, including three in the top-75. There's a good chance that at least one of those picks will select a secondary member, giving the Bills a chance to start that player right away next season.
While it would be nice for the Bills to land a plug-and-play starter at cornerback, the main goal should be to bring in players with talent that can be worked on, regardless of when they will be ready to play a considerable amount of snaps.
