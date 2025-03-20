Comprehensive NFL mock draft compilation has Bills heavily focused on defense
Everyone in the media seems to agree: the Buffalo Bills must add depth on the defensive line during the upcoming NFL Draft.
The Big Lead compiled a list of all the mock drafts from the most prominent sports media outlets to find any consensus choices for first-round selections. While some teams had two to three players listed under them, Buffalo only had one name that most outlets have picked with the 30th overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft: Michigan defensive tackle Kenneth Grant.
There have been plenty of examples of Grant being the Bills' number one choice, as ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. had him as his selection at pick 30. Cornerback has been another position seen as the draft pick for the Bills in mock drafts, but everyone seems to be all in on Grant, and with good reason.
The biggest reason for the selection would be concerns surrounding the depth at defensive tackle. Last week, the Bills signed Larry Ogunjobi to a one-year deal, but he was also announced to be suspended for the first six games of the 2025 season due to testing positive for PED.
That's where Grant and his 331-pound stature fill the void while Ogunjobi is out. NFL Next Gen Stats ranked Grant as the fifth-best overall defensive tackle in the NFL Draft as he did 22 reps on the bench at the Combine last month.
Grant played three seasons with the Wolverines, registering 69 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 10 pass deflections, 6.5 sacks, three fumble recoveries, and one interception in 41 games. He was a Second-team All-Big Ten Conference selection in 2023. In 2024, he earned Third-team Associated Press All-American and Second-team All-Big Ten selections.
Grant's ability to attack with his hands and absorb double teams makes him a good fit for the Bills' defense. He's not afraid to get to the quarterback, which Buffalo has been focused on this offseason.
The Bills could have a solid future starter at defensive tackle in Grant, who can line up and learn from Ed Oliver. It's the safest and smartest pick for Buffalo unless someone at cornerback or defensive tackle who is ranked higher drops late in the NFL Draft.
