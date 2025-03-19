Brandon Beane takes blame for Bills' first-round draft failure
Like they all do, it seemed like a good idea at the time. Needing cornerback help, the Buffalo Bills traded up to No. 23 overall and drafted Florida's Kaiir Elam in 2022.
Unfortunately, Elam never turned into the player that the Bills had hoped. While seemingly struggling to pick up Buffalo's zone-heavy coverage scheme, the Florida product was also ineffective when forced into man-to-man situations.
With the images of Elam being exploited during the AFC Championship Game loss still fresh, the Bills traded their former top pick away to the Dallas Cowboys for a modest return.
“Ultimately, it's on me," said Beane addressing reporters following the first wave of free agency. "I made the selection that didn't work out and I own that. You don't want those to happen but man, I'm rooting for Kaiir, I really am."
Meanwhile, Beane and the Bills face a glaring need at starting cornerback this offseason with veteran Rasul Douglas available on the free-agent market and Elam out of the picture. Had his 2022 first-round pick hit, however, Buffalo would be in a different situation this spring.
Beane has also taken some heat in hindsight for trading up two spots to draft tight end Dalton Kincaid Although he's had his moments, Kincaid failed to take a step forward in Year 2 and has not been a difference maker like a Sam LaPorta or Brock Bowers.
It was rocky from the start of Elam's rookie season. With a chance to win a starting job in 2022, he lost out to sixth-round selection Christian Benford. In 2023, the beleaguered cornerback found himself as a gameday inactive on multiple occasions, and even when he was active, the Bills rarely deployed him. Elam was a healthy scratch four games down the stretch in 2024, but was forced into action when Christian Benford suffered a first-quarter head injury against the Kansas City Chiefs in the championship round.
"In the conversations I had with teams, I really told them like you would be getting a great young man and, I mean, the guy worked so hard," said Beane. "I'm pulling for him. I think everyone at One Bills Drive hopes it works out for him.”
