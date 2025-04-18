Bills could get best value, fit in Round 1 cornerback in NFL Draft
The Buffalo Bills hold the No. 30 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, where they will look to find a player that has good value while also filling a position of need.
ESPN analyst Matt Miller believes that East Carolina cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. could be the player that fills a need for the team at that spot in the draft.
"Cornerback is a top need for Buffalo given Rasul Douglas' struggles last season (he's still unsigned), the trade of former first-rounder Kaiir Elam and Christian Benford's concussion history. Revel tore his ACL last September, but he could be a solid long-term solution," Miller writes.
Douglas not only fills a need, but Miller's colleague Jordan Reid thinks that he also comes in with strong value at No. 30.
"If it wasn't for the ACL injury, Revel probably would have been a top-25 prospect. That gives him tremendous value for the Bills at this spot. He's a big press-man corner with two INTs in three games last season," Reid writes.
Revel's torn ACL he suffered at the beginning of last season certainly hurts his draft stock, but the Bills could be able to bring him on and learn behind the newly-signed Tre'Davious White.
White is only in with the Bills on a one-year deal, so while that may prompt Buffalo to move in a different direction for its first-round pick, adding Revel gives the team a chance to ease him in slowly and allow him to fully heal from that knee injury in hopes that he can be a long-term option for the secondary.
The first round of the NFL Draft is set for Thursday at 8 p.m. ET from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
