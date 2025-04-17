Bills add CB prospect with 'Tariq Woolen' potential to pre-draft visitors log
It furthers confirms the Buffalo Bills' interest in an early-round cornerback at the upcoming NFL Draft.
Iowa State's Darien Porter, a projected Day 2 pick, made an official "30" visit to Orchard Park per New York Upstate reporter Ryan Talbot.
Porter joined a list of CB prospects, including Mississippi's Trey Amos, East Carolina's Shavon Revel, Virginia Tech's Dorian Strong, Notre Dame's Benjamin Morrison, Kentucky's Maxwell Hairston and Kansas State's Jacob Parrish, who have met with the team at One Bills Drive.
NFL Media analyst Chad Reuter listed Porter as one of Buffalo's "ideal top two picks for every team," sending him to the Bills at No. 56 overall.
The five-year contributor for Iowa State did not emerge as a starter until 2024, but finished his career with a program-record 64 appearances. Over 12 games last season, he totaled 18 tackles, three interceptions and two pass break-ups.
The 6-foot-3 Porter, who ran a blazing fast 4.30 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, has elite athletic traits. His 10-foot-11 broad jump ranked second amongst all CB participants in Indianapolis. Meanwhile, his game film shows a comfort in zone coverage, which makes him more of a fit for Buffalo.
NFL Media draft guru Lance Zierlein listed Seattle Seahawks' Tariq Woolen as a player comparison for Porter. Woolen earned a Pro Bowl nod as a rookie in 2022.
Possessing the ability to affect the game from multiple angles, the Iowa State core special teamer notably blocked at least one kick in each of the past four seasons.
