Best safeties available on NFL Draft Day 2 as Bills look to double-dip at DB
Night one of the 2025 NFL Draft is in the books, but there are still plenty of high-level safety prospects available.
The first round saw just one safety drafted, which was Malaki Starks to the Baltimore Ravens.
With plenty of highly rated prospects still available at the position, the Buffalo Bills have the opportunity to double-dip at DB on Day 2 after selecting Kentucky cornerback Max Hairston at No. 30 overall on Thursday night.
Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina
A perfect 10.00 relative athletic score (RAS), the 6-foot-3 safety ran a sub-4.4 40 yard dash at the NFL Combine. A first-team AP All-American, draft analyst Lance Zierlein projected him to be a first round pick, meaning he shouldn't have to wait long on Friday for his name to be called. The Bills met with Emmanwori at the NFL Combine per Ryan Talbot.
Andrew Mukuba, Texas
Zierlein writes, "Mukuba possesses the character, physicality and playmaking instincts that will draw NFL Teams to him as a future starter." Buffalo has had multiple meetings with the Longhorn, meeting with him at the NFL Combine and hosting him for a private workout.
Xavier Watts, Notre Dame
Watts took home the Nagurski Trophy as the nation's top defender in 2023, and earned first-team AP All-American honors in 2023 and 2024. The Bills met with the Notre Dame product at the NFL combine according to Ryan Talbot.
Kevin Winston, Penn State
Winston played three games in 2024 before suffering a season-ending knee injury. Draft analyst Kyle Crabbs writes, "if he can become a more consistent coverage player, he should be an NFL starter thanks to his physical gifts, aggressiveness, and tackling prowess."
