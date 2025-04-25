Bills Central

Best safeties available on NFL Draft Day 2 as Bills look to double-dip at DB

Intriguing safety prospects could tempt the Bills to draft one in the second round in back-to-back offseasons.

Colin Richey

Texas Longhorns defensive back Andrew Mukuba (4) celebrates a interception against Kentucky Wildcats late in the fourth quarter in a NCAA college football game at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, Texas, Saturday, Nov 24, 2024.
Texas Longhorns defensive back Andrew Mukuba (4) celebrates a interception against Kentucky Wildcats late in the fourth quarter in a NCAA college football game at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, Texas, Saturday, Nov 24, 2024. / Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Night one of the 2025 NFL Draft is in the books, but there are still plenty of high-level safety prospects available.

The first round saw just one safety drafted, which was Malaki Starks to the Baltimore Ravens.

With plenty of highly rated prospects still available at the position, the Buffalo Bills have the opportunity to double-dip at DB on Day 2 after selecting Kentucky cornerback Max Hairston at No. 30 overall on Thursday night.

Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina

Nick Emmanwori
Oct 19, 2024; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Nick Emmanwori (7) reacts after returning an interception for a touchdown during the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

A perfect 10.00 relative athletic score (RAS), the 6-foot-3 safety ran a sub-4.4 40 yard dash at the NFL Combine. A first-team AP All-American, draft analyst Lance Zierlein projected him to be a first round pick, meaning he shouldn't have to wait long on Friday for his name to be called. The Bills met with Emmanwori at the NFL Combine per Ryan Talbot.

Andrew Mukuba, Texas

Andrew Mukuba
Texas Longhorns defensive back Andrew Mukuba (4) intercepts a pass to Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Melquan Stovall (5) during the second overtime period to win the game for the Longhorns in the Peach Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, Jan. 1, 2025. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Zierlein writes, "Mukuba possesses the character, physicality and playmaking instincts that will draw NFL Teams to him as a future starter." Buffalo has had multiple meetings with the Longhorn, meeting with him at the NFL Combine and hosting him for a private workout.

Xavier Watts, Notre Dame

Xavier Watts
Oct 19, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Xavier Watts (0) intercepts a pass in front of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Abdul Janneh Jr. (4) in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Watts took home the Nagurski Trophy as the nation's top defender in 2023, and earned first-team AP All-American honors in 2023 and 2024. The Bills met with the Notre Dame product at the NFL combine according to Ryan Talbot.

Kevin Winston, Penn State

Kevin Winston
Sep 16, 2023; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions safety Kevin Winston Jr. (21) tackles Illinois Fighting Illini running back Josh McCray (0) after McCray caught a short pass during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Winston played three games in 2024 before suffering a season-ending knee injury. Draft analyst Kyle Crabbs writes, "if he can become a more consistent coverage player, he should be an NFL starter thanks to his physical gifts, aggressiveness, and tackling prowess."

