Bills secure FBS sack leader in latest national expert's mock draft

Buffalo boosts their pass rush with the 30th pick in Round 1 of Vinnie Iyer's mock

Colin Richey

Sep 7, 2024; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Marshall Thundering Herd defensive lineman Mike Green (15) celebrates after sacking Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones (1) during the first quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
The pick certainly fits the defense narrative surrounding the Buffalo Bills.

Vinnie Iyer's latest mock draft for The Sporting News featured the Bills drafting Marshall's edge rusher Mike Green with the No. 30 overall pick.

The 6-foot-3, 251 pound defensive end led the FBS in sacks last season with 17, earning first-team All-American and Sun Belt Player of the Year honors.

Iyer writes, "The Bills need to believe that Green's off-field past isn't an issue to make this pick, but otherwise, he can be very productive in their pass-rush scheme."

Sep 7, 2024; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Marshall Thundering Herd defensive lineman Mike Green (15) sacks Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones (1) during the first quarter at Lane Stadium / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Green would slot in as a high-upside rotational edge rusher alongside Greg Rousseau, Joey Bosa, AJ Epenesa, Javon Solomon, and Michael Hoecht (after his six-game suspension).

In Iyer's mock, prospects on the board that Buffalo passes on include Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden, Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon, and Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston.

It would mark the second year in a row the Bills drafted the reigning DI FBS sacks leader. In 2024, Buffalo selected Troy's Javon Solomon at No. 168 overall.

Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Marshall defensive lineman Mike Green (DL49) during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Published
Colin Richey
COLIN RICHEY

Colin Richey is a die-hard Buffalo sports fan. He contributes weekly game recaps for BuffaloFAMBase.com during Bills season, and can be found on ESPN+ calling Canisius sporting events from the broadcast booth. You can find him on Twitter/X at @whatthef00tball

