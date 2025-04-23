Bills secure FBS sack leader in latest national expert's mock draft
The pick certainly fits the defense narrative surrounding the Buffalo Bills.
Vinnie Iyer's latest mock draft for The Sporting News featured the Bills drafting Marshall's edge rusher Mike Green with the No. 30 overall pick.
The 6-foot-3, 251 pound defensive end led the FBS in sacks last season with 17, earning first-team All-American and Sun Belt Player of the Year honors.
Iyer writes, "The Bills need to believe that Green's off-field past isn't an issue to make this pick, but otherwise, he can be very productive in their pass-rush scheme."
Green would slot in as a high-upside rotational edge rusher alongside Greg Rousseau, Joey Bosa, AJ Epenesa, Javon Solomon, and Michael Hoecht (after his six-game suspension).
RELATED: 'Research-driven' NFL mock draft declares Bills will use Round 1 pick for defense
In Iyer's mock, prospects on the board that Buffalo passes on include Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden, Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon, and Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston.
It would mark the second year in a row the Bills drafted the reigning DI FBS sacks leader. In 2024, Buffalo selected Troy's Javon Solomon at No. 168 overall.
