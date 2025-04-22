Bills' potential long-term Von Miller replacement may be former FBS sacks leader
He broke Demarcus Ware's sacks record in college. Now, he'll have a chance to succeed another Hall-of-Fame caliber pass rusher as a member of the Buffalo Bills.
Second-year defensive end Javon Solomon made 33.0 career sacks for Troy before recording 2.0 sacks in limited snaps over 14 games as a Bills' rookie in 2024.
Now, with Von Miller no longer in the rotation, there are snaps available for the taking and Solomon appears to be in consideration. With Greg Rousseau, and his new contract atop the depth chart, AJ Epenesa and Solomon are the only holdovers from the 2024 group.
The Bills added Pro Bowl pass rusher Joey Bosa on a one-year contract and signed versatile defensive lineman Michael Hoecht to a three-year deal, but the latter must serve a NFL-imposed six-game suspension before joining the rotation.
"We're gonna need some young players to step in and develop and develop in a hurry," said Bills' head coach Sean McDermott when asked about an impact from the six-game suspensions assessed Hoecht and DT Larry Ogunjobi.
Solomon presumably had an opportunity to develop as a reserve in 2024. At the least, he showed he was capable of contributing on special teams, which is a trait highly valued by Bills' brass.
"Solly showed different things throughout the course of the year. Some special teams wise, some defensively at the line of scrimmage, and they'll [Solomon and DT DeWayne Carter] be counted on big-time to come back this year and help us," said McDermott.
The 24-year-old Solomon led Division I FBS with 16.0 sacks in 2023. Despite his collegiate production, he was a late fifth-round draft pick. The 6-foot-1 defensive end's lack of size and non-Power 4 school background likely led to the slide.
