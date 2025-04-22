Bills Central

Bills' potential long-term Von Miller replacement may be former FBS sacks leader

The Buffalo Bills drafted a collegiate sack machine in 2024, and there's an opportunity for the Troy product to take the next step in 2025

Ralph Ventre

Oct 6, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) runs with the ball as Buffalo Bills defensive end Javon Solomon (56) attempts to make a tackle during the game at NRG Stadium.
Oct 6, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) runs with the ball as Buffalo Bills defensive end Javon Solomon (56) attempts to make a tackle during the game at NRG Stadium. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

He broke Demarcus Ware's sacks record in college. Now, he'll have a chance to succeed another Hall-of-Fame caliber pass rusher as a member of the Buffalo Bills.

Second-year defensive end Javon Solomon made 33.0 career sacks for Troy before recording 2.0 sacks in limited snaps over 14 games as a Bills' rookie in 2024.

Now, with Von Miller no longer in the rotation, there are snaps available for the taking and Solomon appears to be in consideration. With Greg Rousseau, and his new contract atop the depth chart, AJ Epenesa and Solomon are the only holdovers from the 2024 group.

The Bills added Pro Bowl pass rusher Joey Bosa on a one-year contract and signed versatile defensive lineman Michael Hoecht to a three-year deal, but the latter must serve a NFL-imposed six-game suspension before joining the rotation.

"We're gonna need some young players to step in and develop and develop in a hurry," said Bills' head coach Sean McDermott when asked about an impact from the six-game suspensions assessed Hoecht and DT Larry Ogunjobi.

Javon Solomon (56)
Sep 23, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive end Javon Solomon (56) knocks the ball away from Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Mac Jones (10) during the second half at Highmark Stadium / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Solomon presumably had an opportunity to develop as a reserve in 2024. At the least, he showed he was capable of contributing on special teams, which is a trait highly valued by Bills' brass.

RELATED: Bills drop defensive tackle and tight end from roster one week before NFL Draft

"Solly showed different things throughout the course of the year. Some special teams wise, some defensively at the line of scrimmage, and they'll [Solomon and DT DeWayne Carter] be counted on big-time to come back this year and help us," said McDermott.

The 24-year-old Solomon led Division I FBS with 16.0 sacks in 2023. Despite his collegiate production, he was a late fifth-round draft pick. The 6-foot-1 defensive end's lack of size and non-Power 4 school background likely led to the slide.

Javon Solomon (56) reacts
Jan 5, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive end Javon Solomon (56) reacts after recovering a fumble against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium. / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

Home/News