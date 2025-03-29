Bills' three glaring positions of concern heading into NFL Draft
General manager Brandon Beane and the Buffalo Bills have done a nice job filling a few positional holes via free agency, specifically upfront, along the defensive line. Additions such as Joey Bosa, Michael Hoecht, and Larry Ogunjobi should provide a solid rotation in the Bills' pass rush and run defense.
At cornerback, free agent addition Dane Jackson should provide decent depth, which is likely a better option than Kaiir Elam, whom the Bills traded to the Cowboys.
Beane also brought in receivers Joshua Palmer and Laviska Shenault while losing Mack Hollins, who signed with the Patriots, and possibly Amari Cooper, who remains unsigned.
Despite these free agent additions, have the Bills done enough to alleviate concerns at any of these positions? What are the Bills' biggest positional concerns as we head toward the NFL Draft?
Cornerback
Despite the addition of Jackson, the Bills have a significant hole in their cornerback room. Free agent Raul Douglas remains unsigned, leaving a gaping hole for the Bills' number two corner. While Jackson is a decent depth addition, the Bills need a better option to start opposite Christion Benford. Getting Benford signed to a new contract extension helps with this position, but CB2 is still a significant issue.
Defensive Line
The Bills added a few solid players along the defensive line this offseason, but no one with game-changer status. Bosa could be a steal, but his injury history and recent decline in production say otherwise. Hoecht and Oguniobi are role players, but the Bills need someone who can dominate and wreak havoc on opposing offensive lines. Unfortunately, this player may not exist, or Beane will have to hit a home run with a potential pass-rush threat in the draft.
Wide Receiver
The Bills' offense was one of the best in the league last season and set a team record for total points. Still, they could use a dynamic receiver or two that could stretch the field. The Bills have never had a true deep threat since Josh Allen was drafted. There are some options in this year's draft, such as Texas receiver Isaiah Bond. The Bills don't need a receiver to produce gaudy numbers at the position, but someone who can take the top off the defense would pay massive dividends for Khalil Shakir, Dalton Kincaid, and help the run game.
