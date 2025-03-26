Bills urged to draft replacement for All-Pro linebacker
Matt Milano is entering his ninth season with the Buffalo Bills, and it could be his last.
Milano, 30, was a Pro Bowl linebacker in 2022, which was his best season to date. Since then, injuries have limited him to nine out of a possible 34 regular season games.
That's likely part of the reason why Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine believes that the Bills should look to select Milano's eventual replacement in the 2025 NFL Draft.
"The Bills' decision to restructure Matt Milano's deal with a pay cut likely guarantees the veteran is on the roster for 2025. A post-June 1 cut would have saved money, but they freed up cash now by getting him to agree to the pay cut. That doesn't mean his job is safe in 2026, though," Ballentine writes.
"Buffalo has two second-round picks. Linebacker might not be widely considered a huge need after bringing back Milano, but the reality is he's a 30-year-old linebacker who has played nine games over the last two seasons. Drafting his successor in this year's draft would be a wise move."
Milano re-negotiated his contract to hit free agency a year earlier than expected, which means he is not under contract for 2026.
The Bills would be wise to search for someone now just in case he doesn't pan out after a year. That would allow the Bills to dip back into next year's class to see if someone is capable of stepping into Milano's role.
It isn't an easy task, but the Bills have to find someone that can lead the defense because they haven't found a true replacement currently on the roster.
