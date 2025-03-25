Bills overhaul defense in new three-round mock draft
NFL Draft analyst Connor Rogers released his latest three-round mock draft, which includes the Buffalo Bills drafting defensive players with all of their picks on the first two days.
Pick 30: Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan
"The Bills' defensive line could still use some beef on the interior and the 331-pound Grant not only brings that at nose tackle, but he also has quick feet to continue his pass rush development," explains Rogers.
Pick 56: Josiah Stewart, EDGE, Michigan
Rogers double-dips with Michigan defensive linemen, selecting the 6-foot-1, 249 pound "pass rush demon" that was one of the best players in college football when it came to creating pressure.
Pick 62: Andrew Mukuba, SAF, Texas
With Buffalo's second pick in round two, they upgrade their secondary with Mukuba, who has "instincts and ball skills to create takeaways" in the back end.
