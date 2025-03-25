Bills Central

Bills overhaul defense in new three-round mock draft

Connor Rogers adds two Michigan Wolverines to Buffalo's defensive line

Colin Richey

Michigan defensive lineman Kenneth Grant reaches out to sack Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. in the second quarter during the College Football Playoff national championship game against Washington at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024.
Michigan defensive lineman Kenneth Grant reaches out to sack Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. in the second quarter during the College Football Playoff national championship game against Washington at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. / Melanie Maxwell / USA TODAY NETWORK
NFL Draft analyst Connor Rogers released his latest three-round mock draft, which includes the Buffalo Bills drafting defensive players with all of their picks on the first two days.

Pick 30: Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan

"The Bills' defensive line could still use some beef on the interior and the 331-pound Grant not only brings that at nose tackle, but he also has quick feet to continue his pass rush development," explains Rogers.

Pick 56: Josiah Stewart, EDGE, Michigan

Rogers double-dips with Michigan defensive linemen, selecting the 6-foot-1, 249 pound "pass rush demon" that was one of the best players in college football when it came to creating pressure.

Pick 62: Andrew Mukuba, SAF, Texas

With Buffalo's second pick in round two, they upgrade their secondary with Mukuba, who has "instincts and ball skills to create takeaways" in the back end.

Andrew Mukuba interception
Texas Longhorns defensive back Andrew Mukuba (4) intercepts a pass to Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Melquan Stovall (5) during the second overtime period to win the game for the Longhorns in the Peach Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, Jan. 1, 2025. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Colin Richey
