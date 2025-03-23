Bills' potential first round target wow NFL scouts at Michigan Pro Day
The NFL Draft is about a month away, and teams are dissecting every aspect of the prospects, from watching film, combine drills, to college pro days. It's the time of the year when NFL scouts and general managers make their money. This year, the Buffalo Bills must be on their A-game. The Bills need a difference-maker on the defensive side to help the team finally realize their Super Bowl dreams.
The Bills have done a fabulous job of uncovering draft gems in the secondary and linebacking corps but have struggled to find the right talent along the defensive line in recent years. From early round picks such as A.J. Epenesa, Ed Oliver, and Greg Rousseau, to busts like Boogie Basham, they have yet to find that combination to be dominant up front. Brandon Beane also tried the free agent route with Von Miller but was derailed by injury.
The Bills need improved play in the middle of the defensive line, where DaQuan Jones has held down the fort over the last few seasons. After a great start to the 2023 season that was ruined by injury, he was far from the same player in 2024. This is where Michigan defensive tackle Kenneth Grant comes in.
With several NFL teams represented at Michigan's pro day, Grant showcased his athletic talents and improved his draft stock.
Grant is often compared to the Eagles' defensive tackle Jordan Davis. While Davis's athletic numbers are off the chart, Grant is still a freakish athlete for a man his size. He could be just what the Bills need in the middle of their line.
The question is whether he'll be available when the Bills pick at 30 or if they'll need to move up in the draft to select him. With numbers like this and what he's done over the last two seasons at Michigan, he'll likely climb many team's draft boards between now and the start of the 2025 NFL Draft.
