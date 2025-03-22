Bills' DL free agency moves garner praise from NFL analytics outlet
The Buffalo Bills' focus this offseason has been adding defensive line talent to pressure the quarterback and it appears their moves are garnering attention.
So far this offseason, Buffalo has signed Michael Hoecht, Larry Ogunjobi, and Joey Bosa to help with that. Hoecht and Ogunjobi's debut will have to be held off as they are suspended for first the first six games of the 2025 campaign after testing positive to PED.
Buffalo also extended their top pass rusher Greg Rousseau for an extra four years and moved on from Von Miller to save money, but have not closed the door to bringing him back on a lower salary.
It all adds what to what has been a solid free agency for the Bills according to PFF. The site went through one positive outtake from free agency with every year and the defensive line moves earned Buffalo some praise.
"The Bills signed Joey Bosa, Larry Ogunjobi and Michael Hoecht to bring some grit to their defensive line. Though the latter two players will be suspended for the first six weeks of the season, they bring necessary depth to a unit that ranked 27th in PFF run-defense grade last season."
Ogunjobi will be a good fit for being able to stop the run as he and Ed Oliver will be able to help create double teams for the linebackers to make the play. Bosa and Hoecht adds in some needed depth, but more speed to go against the more versatile backs in the league.
The Bills seemingly need more of a pass rush from their defensive front. Last season, they finished tied for 18th in total sacks with 39. That's where guys like Bosa and Hoecht will be most beneficial to the team.
The next focus for Buffalo is continuing to upgrade depth on the defensive line, especially with Hoecht and Ogunjobi set for six-game suspensions. Multiple mock drafts have the Bills taking Michigan defensive tackle Kenneth Grant in Round 1, beefing up the interior.
It will be the next 40 days that will determine what the defensive line group will look like for the 2025 campaign, and the hope is that it will be enough to get the Bills over the hump in the AFC.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —