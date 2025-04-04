Bills' replacement for Rasul Douglas could come from ESPN Day 3 sleeper pick
The Buffalo Bills are looking for reinforcements in the secondary with a late-round draft pick that might be the key for Buffalo getting a steal.
This offseason, the Bills let Rasul Douglas hit free agency, and he has yet to sign with another team. Buffalo did bring back Dane Jackson, who had a stint in Carolina after playing for the Bills. The Bills' most significant move in the secondary came in extending Christian Benford for four more years on a new deal.
Draft projections have the Bills looking at cornerback, defensive line, and wide receiver in the early rounds later this month. They currently have three picks within the first two rounds.
After recent success with finding late-round gems, could Bills general manager Brandon Beane find another diamond in the rough for Buffalo?
ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid shared his favorite day three sleeper in the NFL Draft in UTSA cornerback Zah Frazier. Reid mentioned that Frazier would be a good fit for the Bills' defensive scheme.
"Frazier is an ideal match for teams that run zone heavy defensive schemes. His combination of height, speed and ball skills are among the best of the late-round options in this class. At 6-foot-3, 186 pounds, he ran a 4.36 40 and had impressive jumps (36½ inches on vertical and 10-feet-6-inches on broad). He tied for second in the FBS with six interceptions last season, and his reactionary skills complement his size. Frazier's age -- he'll be 25 in October -- might push him down the board, but he could quickly outplay his draft slot. The 49ers, Bills and Vikings are three teams that feature zone heavy schemes and have needs at the position."
Last season for the Roadrunners, Frazier led the American Athletic Conference in interceptions with six. He also added 24 tackles and nine pass deflections in 12 games.
The Bills have a strong history of selecting day three defensive backs who become key contributors in recent years. Look at the list of players who are starters or backups on the current roster that Buffalo selected in day three or signed as an undrafted free agent:
- Taron Johnson, 4th Round
- Christian Benford, 6th Round
- Damar Hamlin, 6th Round
- Daequan Hardy, 6th Round
- Dane Jackson, 7th Round
- Cam Lewis, Undrafted
- Ja'Marcus Ingram, Undrafted
- Te'Cory Couch, Undrafted
If there is any team that could turn Frazier into a future starter, it's the Bills.
