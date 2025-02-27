Bills Central

Bills linked to draft steal that could be weapon for Josh Allen

Josh Allen is in need of some wide receiver help to enhance the Buffalo Bills offense.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 7, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; Iowa State Cyclones wide receiver Jayden Higgins (9) catches a pass in front of Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Kyan McDonald (38) during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
With the Buffalo Bills likely losing Amari Cooper this offseason, the team is in need of some receiver help.

While the Bills extended leading wideout Khalil Shakir, chances are that Buffalo will likely look through the draft before free agency to find a new wide receiver, even if it's deep into the weekend.

Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine believes that Josh Allen could benefit from a wideout like Iowa State's Jayden Higgins, who should still be on the board by the time Day 3 rolls around.

"Wide receiver could rise up the list of the Bills' draft needs if they don’t bring back Amari Cooper or Mack Hollins," Ballentine writes.

"Assuming they find a way to bring back or add at least one veteran option to pair with Keon Coleman and Khalil Shakir, they could be looking for a developmental option on Day 3. 

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) against the Kansas City Chiefs.
"Drafting Iowa State's Jayden Higgins would give them another big-bodied receiver to work with. He isn't the best athlete, but he's a good ball-winner at 6'4", 217 pounds.

"B/R's Dame Parson noted that Higgins can line up at all three receiver positions in his scouting report. That could make him a viable fourth receiver with upside."

Higgins had 87 catches for 1,183 yards and nine touchdowns last season. While he likely won't be posting those kinds of numbers right away in the NFL, he could work his way towards that in his first year with Allen throwing to him for the Bills.

Jayden Higgins (9)
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

