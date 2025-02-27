Bills linked to draft steal that could be weapon for Josh Allen
With the Buffalo Bills likely losing Amari Cooper this offseason, the team is in need of some receiver help.
While the Bills extended leading wideout Khalil Shakir, chances are that Buffalo will likely look through the draft before free agency to find a new wide receiver, even if it's deep into the weekend.
Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine believes that Josh Allen could benefit from a wideout like Iowa State's Jayden Higgins, who should still be on the board by the time Day 3 rolls around.
"Wide receiver could rise up the list of the Bills' draft needs if they don’t bring back Amari Cooper or Mack Hollins," Ballentine writes.
"Assuming they find a way to bring back or add at least one veteran option to pair with Keon Coleman and Khalil Shakir, they could be looking for a developmental option on Day 3.
"Drafting Iowa State's Jayden Higgins would give them another big-bodied receiver to work with. He isn't the best athlete, but he's a good ball-winner at 6'4", 217 pounds.
"B/R's Dame Parson noted that Higgins can line up at all three receiver positions in his scouting report. That could make him a viable fourth receiver with upside."
Higgins had 87 catches for 1,183 yards and nine touchdowns last season. While he likely won't be posting those kinds of numbers right away in the NFL, he could work his way towards that in his first year with Allen throwing to him for the Bills.
