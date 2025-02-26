Josh Allen goes global, Inter Milan honors Bills MVP with special jersey
Buffalo Bills MVP quarterback Josh Allen is making the most of his offseason in style, and his Italian adventure just got even better. After turning heads at Milan Fashion Week with his fiancée Hailee Steinfeld, the power couple continued their glamorous getaway with a stop at San Siro, home of Inter Milan.
Allen, who was honored as NFL MVP at the NFL Honors, was given a special Inter Milan jersey featuring “Allen” on the back, making him an honorary part of one of Italy’s most storied soccer clubs. The Bills QB may dominate on the football field, but now he’s getting a taste of European football culture, and it looks like he’s embracing it all.
Josh and Hailee arrived dressed to impress, both rocking sleek black outfits that had them looking straight off the runway. Allen sported a Prada windbreaker, adding to his growing fashion-forward reputation, while Hailee once again stunned with her effortless style. Considering they had already been seen at Milan Fashion Week, their polished look fit right in with the chic European scene.
For Bills fans, seeing Allen enjoying his offseason with his fiancée is just another reason to love him. The MVP QB is taking time to recharge and celebrate before gearing up for another Super Bowl push in Buffalo. Meanwhile, Hailee continues to shine as the couple steps further into the spotlight after his MVP win and their engagement.
With plenty of Italy still to explore, expect to see more of Josh and Hailee’s adventure unfold. Whether it’s fashion, football, or sightseeing, one thing is for sure—Josh Allen is winning the offseason.
