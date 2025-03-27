Bills' 1994 draft pick projects ideal Round 1 scenario that sends DT to Buffalo
It's simply a projection, but it's one that would give the Buffalo Bills a prime opportunity to beef up its defensive line interior.
The Bills lack massive defensive tackles who possess the ability to get upfield. They added former Pittsburgh Steelers' starter Larry Ogunjobi on a one-year free-agent contract, but even despite his six-game suspension, the defense could make good use of another big body up front.
In the latest mock draft from NFL Media analyst Bucky Brooks, Michigan behemoth Kenneth Grant falls into Buffalo's lap at No. 30 overall. In the proposed scenario, the Bills grab Grant one pick before Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon goes to the Kansas City Chiefs.
"The massive run stuffer would add size and physicality to a defensive front that is loaded with pass rushers," said Brooks in his brief pick analysis.
Brooks , who was drafted by the Bills at No. 48 overall in 1994, released the third edition of his Round 1 projections earlier this week, and only two defensive tackles went off the board prior to the Bills' first selection. Michigan's Mason Graham was the first DT taken at No. 5 overall followed by Mississippi's Walter Nolen, who went at No. 16.
As for other notables, who have been mocked to the Bills in recent weeks, Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden went to the Washington Commanders one pick prior to the Buffalo hitting the clock. South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori landed with the Minnesota Vikings at No. 24 overall.
With the ability to move well for his size, Grant is a rather intriguing option for the Bills. The 21-year-old defensive tackle, who has weighed between 335 and 360 pounds during his collegiate career, was viewed as one of the top players at his position in the Big Ten Conference. Grant totaled 41 appearances over three seasons for Michigan. He played in all 15 games for the 2023 national championship team.
