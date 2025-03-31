Bills Central

Bills move up in NFL Draft trade proposal to add Josh Allen weapon

The Buffalo Bills could make a trade to help Josh Allen and the offense in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Jeremy Brener

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) rushes the ball past Kansas City Chiefs safety Chamarri Conner (27).
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) rushes the ball past Kansas City Chiefs safety Chamarri Conner (27). / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills could look to be aggressive in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, especially when it comes to acquiring a wide receiver.

Bleacher Report writer Gary Davenport suggests a trade between the Bills and the Minnesota Vikings where Buffalo would get No. 24, a 2025 Round 3 Pick and a 2026 Round 6 Pick for No. 30, and a pair of 2025 Round 4 picks.

"There’s little question that the Buffalo Bills are in “win now” mode. The Bills have won the AFC East in each of the past five seasons and played in two AFC Championship Games, but so far these Bills have been bridesmaids—zero trips to the Super Bowl," Davenport writes.

"The Vikings have more than a few needs of their own—especially in the defensive backfield. But Minnesota also (as things stand now) has just four picks in the 2025 draft.

"Sliding back a handful of spots makes sense for the Vikes. They could add some badly-needed draft capital and still land a player like Notre Dame cornerback Benjamin Morrison or teammate Xavier Watts."

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As for the Bills, the deal makes sense if they are looking to add a wide receiver to help Josh Allen in the offense. Buffalo has Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman, but after failing to re-sign Amari Cooper in free agency, the team has a hole at that position.

Adding a player like Luther Burden III or Emeka Egbuka would give Allen a potential No. 1 wide receiver to work with, and that could be what the Bills need in order to go from an AFC runner-up to the top of the heap.

Missouri wideout Luther Burden III (WO09) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium
Missouri wideout Luther Burden III (WO09) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

