Versatile DT prospect talks to Bills 'every day' ahead of NFL Draft
It's won't be a surprise if the Buffalo Bills add to their defensive line in the 2025 NFL Draft.
One prospect that they have had constant communication with throughout the scouting process is Florida State DT Joshua Farmer.
According to Farmer, he has nine Top-30 visits scheduled, including with Cleveland, Philadelphia, and Houston. But specifically for Buffalo and Kansas City, he talks with them "every day".
When asked what kind of defensive tackle teams view him as, Farmer said Buffalo and Philly told him he can play both one-tech and three-tech defensive tackle. "I can play the nose and I can play the three. They say I'm the most versatile...people think I'm both."
RELATED: NFL color analyst predicts Bills draft Rasul Douglas successor with 'terrific skill set'
The 6-foot-3, 310 pound defensive tackle earned second-team All-ACC honors in 2023, and recorded four sacks and 32 tackles in 2024 for the Seminoles. He is currently projected to be a Day 2 pick, meaning he could be in play for the Bills with pick 56 or 62. Kansas City, who also seemingly has interest in Farmer, picks 63rd.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —