Bills predicted to take Day 2 swing on explosive, big-bodied 1,100-yard WR
After the failed Amari Cooper experiment in 2024, the Buffalo Bills went into the 2025 offseason with a question mark at wide receiver, and more specifically on the outside.
The team has signed veteran Joshua Palmer in free agency to add more help to the wide receivers room, but his past production suggests he's more of a depth piece than a starter, which he's currently slated to be.
Along with Palmer, the Bills have Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman as their top targets. Shakir is a fantastic slot receiver, but the jury remains out on Coleman as he enters his second season after a promising rookie campaign.
While the Bills could use a veteran addition to the room in free agency, they could very well opt to draft a wide receiver, also.
In a recent mock draft from Pro Football & Sports Network's Priyanshu Choudhary, he has Buffalo taking Iowa State wide receiver Jayden Higgins with the No. 56 overall pick (second round).
"Buffalo signed Joshua Palmer this offseason, but the receiving corps still needs more juice," Choudhary wrote. "Jayden Higgins has reliable hands, sharp route running, and can win at all three levels. During the playoffs, it became clear the Bills lacked enough top-tier weapons for Allen. Higgins is coming off a strong 2024 campaign with 1,183 yards and nine touchdowns—and looks like someone who can help fix that fast."
Over the past two years with Iowa State, Higgins tallied 2,166 yards and 15 touchdowns through the air. He saved his best for last, with the big-bodied wideout posting personal bests in receiving yards (1,183) and touchdowns (nine).
At 6-foot-4 and 214 pounds, Higgins has the prototypical size teams want in an outside wide receiver, he's a good route-runner and has an impressive catch radius.
Initially, analysts were down on his speed, but Higgins erased that concern by running a 4.47 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, which is ridiculous for his size.
Now, Higgins has managed to improve his stock from a Day 3 pick to a Day 2 selection in the minds of many.
Higgins would offer a versatile threat for quarterback Josh Allen with his speed and red-zone prowess, and a potential long-term solution on the outside.
If Higgins and Coleman pan out, the Bills would have a lethal trio when you include Shakir in the slot.
