Bills set to host ex-Penn State WR with 4.37 speed for pre-draft visit
The Buffalo Bills are hosting a former Penn State wide receiver on an official pre-draft "30" visit, according to the prospect himself.
KeAndre Lambert-Smith, who was Auburn's leading receiver in 2024, posted about the pending meeting on his Facebook page.
"About to fly to my FIRST 30 visits with the Buffalo Bills!!" said Lambert-Smith.
The five-year contributor, who spent his first four seasons with Penn State, is the second confirmed WR making a "30" visit to Orchard Park. Texas WR Isaiah Bond met with the Bills per Houston-based reporter Aaron Wilson. The Bills have been looking for a down-field threat over the past few seasons, and there's currently a starting spot open with Amari Cooper still unsigned on the free-agent market.
Lambert-Smith, estimated to be a Day 3 draft pick, ran a solid 4.37 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. His ability to stretch the field is undoubtedly attractive to the Bills and quarterback Josh Allen, who saw a decrease in air yards per completion in 2024.
In his lone season competing for Auburn, Lambert-Smith averaged a remarkable 19.6 yards per reception. He totaled 981 yards and eight touchdowns on 50 catches.
One of the more experienced prospects in the draft class, Lambert-Smith made 60 career appearances at the Power 4 level. While at Penn State, 20 of his 116 receptions went for 20+ yards.
