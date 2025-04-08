Bills Central

Bills set to host ex-Penn State WR with 4.37 speed for pre-draft visit

The Buffalo Bills reportedly have interest in a draft prospect who led Auburn in receiving after leaving Penn State

Ralph Ventre

Auburn Tigers wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith (5) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown as Auburn Tigers take on California Golden Bears at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024.
Auburn Tigers wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith (5) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown as Auburn Tigers take on California Golden Bears at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. / Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills are hosting a former Penn State wide receiver on an official pre-draft "30" visit, according to the prospect himself.

KeAndre Lambert-Smith, who was Auburn's leading receiver in 2024, posted about the pending meeting on his Facebook page.

"About to fly to my FIRST 30 visits with the Buffalo Bills!!" said Lambert-Smith.

The five-year contributor, who spent his first four seasons with Penn State, is the second confirmed WR making a "30" visit to Orchard Park. Texas WR Isaiah Bond met with the Bills per Houston-based reporter Aaron Wilson. The Bills have been looking for a down-field threat over the past few seasons, and there's currently a starting spot open with Amari Cooper still unsigned on the free-agent market.

Lambert-Smith TD for Penn State
Sep 23, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith (1) makes a catch in the end zone for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Iowa 31-0. / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Lambert-Smith, estimated to be a Day 3 draft pick, ran a solid 4.37 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. His ability to stretch the field is undoubtedly attractive to the Bills and quarterback Josh Allen, who saw a decrease in air yards per completion in 2024.

In his lone season competing for Auburn, Lambert-Smith averaged a remarkable 19.6 yards per reception. He totaled 981 yards and eight touchdowns on 50 catches.

One of the more experienced prospects in the draft class, Lambert-Smith made 60 career appearances at the Power 4 level. While at Penn State, 20 of his 116 receptions went for 20+ yards.

Keandre Lambert-Smith (WO27)
Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Auburn wideout Keandre Lambert-Smith (WO27) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

