Former Bills' fan favorite WR blasts Darrelle Revis in social media flurry
Old habits die hard. And for Stevie Johnson, beefing with the New York Jets is one he still can't get over.
The former Buffalo Bills' receiver has not been in the news as much as he was as a player. But he got back on the radar a bit Monday as he got into a spat on X with former AFC East rival and Hall of Fame cornerback Darrelle Revis.
It all started with a clip of Revis locking down his former Jets teammates in practice back in the day. Several fans shared how Johnson almost seemed immune to that when they faced off. To the notion that "Stevie J owned Revis," the seven-time Pro Bowler said "Negative. Stop running with this narrative."
Revis' "I covered better Wrs. Have a good day buddy!" post seems to be the one that set Johnson off. This kicked off a flurry of tweets from Johnson aimed at the four-time All-Pro. The Super Bowl XLIX champion was so off-put by Johnson's comments that he deleted several of his tweets and eventually blocked the former Buffalo wideout.
"You always let the ppl entice u to start yap’n—only for u to block them," said Johnson on X. "I didn’t win every rep, I never stunted on u, so if you not tryna box or line it up-keep blocking and scrolling."
The thread of posts Johnson shared ranged from anger to a bit of trolling. One of which was a quoted post featuring a clip of him catching passes on Revis. Not for nothing, Johnson is one of the very few receivers in that era that has the ability to post a video of this nature against Revis.
From Hall of Famers like Randy Moss and Terrell Owens to Pro Bowlers like Chad "Ocho Cinco" Johnson and Andre Johnson, Revis gave them all fits. But as Doug Kyed chronicled in 2015, Johnson's resume against Revis was fairly strong:
"Johnson was known as one of the few wide receivers who had success against Darrelle Revis during the cornerback’s first stint with the New York Jets," said Kyed. "He has 15 catches on 26 targets for 185 yards with two touchdowns in five career games against Revis. Revis has intercepted one pass intended for Johnson."
Two things can be true. Revis played against receivers who most would consider better than Johnson. Some of the names he clamped down during his vaunted 2009 season include Steve Smith Sr. and Reggie Wayne, potential Hall of Fame wideouts.
But what also is true is that the unlikely name of Johnson gave Revis more trouble than even he likes to give credit to.
"I’m not panicking over nothing. I know how to play ball. I play great ball," said Revis when asked about Johnson in 2012. “I’m not panicking because a guy got 70 yards.”
Regardless of how either feels about the matter, Johnson did perform against Revis back in their battles. The numbers don't lie.
