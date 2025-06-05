Former All-Pro CB floats lofty prediction for WR Elijah Moore in Bills' offense
Buffalo Bills' cornerback Tre'Davious White knows what it takes to succeed with the organization that brought him into the NFL.
White, a 2017 first-round draft pick who earned All-Pro First Team honors in 2019, went on to make 82 starts for the Bills before tearing his Achilles and becoming a salary cap casualty in 2024.
After one season away, the Bills brought 30-year-old White back as a free-agent addition this offseason amidst a multitude of moves that included taking a flier on former New York Jets' second-round wide receiver Elijah Moore.
When it comes to Organized Team Activities (OTAs), White has taken notice of Moore's approach and potential. While speaking about work ethic during a post-practice press conference this week, the veteran cornerback provided an unsolicited endorsement of the former Cleveland Browns' starter.
"Elijah Moore, like he's gonna be a big time player for us, too. Like route running is amazing, getting in and out of his breaks is amazing. That's a guy that's gonna make the defensive backs better, too," said White.
By the sound of the comments, Moore will be in serious consideration for the Bills' WR5 roster spot this summer.
Moore obviously showed enough to convince the Jets to make him the No. 34 overall pick in 2021. He had his moments over the past two season with the Browns, but he's yet to operate in an offense that boasts a stable quarterback situation.
"I work my ass off every single season. I just know that I'm the type of player that's going to show it. I just got to get in the right system," said Moore.
It's early, but Bills' offensive coordinator Joe Brady seemed high on Moore while answering questions from reporters this week at OTAs in Orchard Park.
"It's been really cool just seeing his approach, his demeanor. A guy that doesn't speak much, but just kind of works," said Brady.
