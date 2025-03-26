'Saved By The Bell' actor enlists Bills Mafia's help on movie set
As Bills Mafia knows well, Buffalo is not for the faint of heart, especially before April, and some actors are getting a reality check on that.
Film and television actor Mario Lopez posted on social media on Tuesday from Buffalo, where he discussed the city's cold weather. Lopez did mention how Bills Mafia would be helping them on the set with some light work.
"Alright, day two here. Exterior shots outside. Buffalo is no joke. It's like 29-30 degrees right now."
"Bills Mafia is going to come and help us out though today with all the crowd work."
Lopez is best known for playing high school jock AC Slater on the "Saved By The Bell" television series that concluded in the early 1990s. He currently hosts "Access Hollywood."
This isn't the first time Bills Mafia has been involved in helping with the filming for Hollywood. Last year, a documentary was in production called Just One Before I Die, that is about Buffalo fans waiting for that first title to come home.
Even the Bills' star quarterback Josh Allen has gotten himself involved in Hollywood this offseason as he signed a deal with Skydance Sports. Allen will work with them on both scripted and unscripted content. His fiancée, Hailee Steinfeld, is an Academy Award-nominated actress, so plenty of parallels to the big screen for Buffalo.
They may not be directly in the spotlight for this film that Lopez is in, but it's another example of how Buffalo is grabbing the attention of everyone.
