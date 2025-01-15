Buffalo Bills make intriguing QB move before Ravens' matchup
The Buffalo Bills are gearing up for their matchup against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. It has the potential to be an extremely entertaining divisional playoff matchup between two of the top Super Bowl contenders in the NFL.
Ahead of the game, the Bills are playing a very strategic game and made an intriguing quarterback move.
As reported by Chris Brown, the radio play-by-play broadcaster for Buffalo, the Bills have signed former Ravens quarterback Anthony Brown. They also ended up releasing defensive tackle Eli Ankou from the practice squad.
Many believe that Brown is being brought in to be the team's Lamar Jackson-like practice opponent. Brown has a history in Baltimore and he also has a similar play style to Jackson.
Throughout his career, Brown has only played in two games. Those two appearances came back during the 2022 season.
In those two games, Brown ended up completing just 44.9 percent of his pass attempts for 302 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions.
Obviously, Buffalo is not bringing him in to potentially play. This has everything to do with game-planning against Jackson. Brown could actually be able to help some.
Slowing down Jackson and superstar running back Derrick Henry is going to be a massive test for the Bills. Buffalo's defense has struggled at times this season and they cannot afford another bad game this weekend.
Hopefully, being able to practice against Brown and learn how to defend Jackson will help the performance.
Only time will tell, but the winner of this week's game will advance to the AFC Championship Game. Fans should expect to see both Jackson and Josh Allen put on a show. Both players are the front-runners to win the NFL MVP award this year.
All of that being said, the game is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. EST on Sunday evening and can be watched on CBS.