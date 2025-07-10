Former Bills QB Ryan Fitzpatrick says ‘this is our year’ on GMFB
For the past six years, the Buffalo Bills have been one of the best teams in the AFC. Unfortunately, they haven’t been able to get beyond the AFC Championship Game.
Twice in the past five years, they’ve made it to the title game, only to lose to the Kansas City Chiefs. Their most recent AFC Championship Game defeat was also the fourth time in five years that Kansas City ended their season.
The frustration is evident among the fan base, but one former player believes the disappointment will end this year. While appearing on Good Morning Football, Ryan Fitzpatrick said “they have something really special going on in Buffalo,” before claiming “this is our year.”
While making this claim, Fitzpatrick applauded quarterback Josh Allen’s leadership, saying the team is taking on his personality.
He said they still have to worry about “those pesky Chiefs,” but remained confident that Allen will find a way to lead them to victory.
If so, look for Fitzpatrick, who spent four years with the Bills, to be first in line to congratulate this squad.
