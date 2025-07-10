Bills Central

Josh Allen's classy gesture makes lifelong memory for young fan on golf course

While practicing at the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe on Wednesday, the Buffalo Bills' quarterback shared a moment with a child in the crowd.

Ralph Ventre

Feb 1, 2024; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (left) fist bumps a fan on the 10th hole during the first round of the ATT Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Spyglass Hill Golf Course
Feb 1, 2024; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (left) fist bumps a fan on the 10th hole during the first round of the ATT Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Spyglass Hill Golf Course / Michael Madrid-Imagn Images
Josh Allen is a warrior on the gridiron, but a true gentleman when amongst people in a public setting.

The Buffalo Bills' superstar quarterback, who married Hollywood actress Hailee Steinfeld back on May 31, is spending some of his final days prior to training camp by contesting the annual American Century Championship celebrity golf event in Lake Tahoe this week.

While spending his leisure time competing at the three-round tournament, Allen did not hesitate to share a moment with a young spectator during Wednesday's practice round.

In an interaction shared by People, the child gets Allen's attention by innocently calling out the quarterback's first name, and proceeds to offer a proposal.

"Josh? Can we trade ball for ball and you sign your ball?" said the fan.

Showing his sense of humor, Allen quipped back.

"Let me see your ball first. See if you got a good one," said Allen.

The young spectator rolled his ball to the Bills' QB1 and subsequently offered him a marker to use. Allen smoothly snatched the writing implement out of the air with his right hand, and granted the youngster's wish.

As Allen signs the ball, an adult can be heard marveling over the quarterback's classy gesture.

There's more practice on Thursday before the tournament tees off on Friday, July 11 with 90 celebrities, many of whom are former professional athletes, vying for the championship.

Allen finished 20th overall last year, scoring 39 points in the Stableford format to notably place higher than Pro Football Hall of Fame members John Elway and Brian Urlacher. Current Carolina Panthers' wide receiver Adam Thielen led all the NFL-affiliated entrants, taking seventh place.

With the Bills reporting to training camp on July 22, the 29-year-old Allen is enjoying some golf before getting back to the NFL grind.

Josh Allen tee shot
Josh Allen watches his tee shot on the 4th hole during the first round of the American Century Celebrity Championship golf tournament at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nev., Friday, July 12, 2024. / Tom R. Smedes/Special to RGJ / USA TODAY NETWORK

