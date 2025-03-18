Bills' team captain changes jersey number following recent trend
New contract, new jersey number — it's a developing trend for the Buffalo Bills on the defensive side of the ball.
Linebacker Terrel Bernard is the latest of three Bills' starters to sign a new contract and change his jersey number to a single digit. The 2022 third-round draft pick agreed to a four-year extension this offseason, and the team has subsequently announced that Bernard will wear No. 8 in 2025.
The jersey number became available when the Bills released veteran punter Sam Martin as a salary cap casualty earlier this month.
Bernard wore No. 43 for his first three NFL seasons after donning three different numbers while competing collegiately for Baylor. While he was most known for wearing No. 2 with the Bears, Bernard also wore No. 26 and No. 34 for a period of time.
Having quickly developed into a core piece on Buffalo's defense, Bernard was one of only two team captains in 2024 joining quarterback Josh Allen. Set to turn 26 years old in May, he is coming off back-to-back seasons of 100+ tackles.
Bernard's number change follows the lead of nickel cornerback Taron Johnson and safety Taylor Rapp.
Johnson, a 2018 fourth-round draft pick, wore No. 24 for the duration of his rookie contract, but she switched to No. 7 after signing an extension in 2021.
Rapp, who came to the Bills as a free agent from the Los Angeles Rams on a one-year contract, donned No. 20 during the 2023 season. After re-signing with Buffalo last offseason, he changed to No. 9 for the 2024 campaign.