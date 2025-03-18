Bills Central

Bills' team captain changes jersey number following recent trend

The Buffalo Bills will have at least three defensive starters wearing single-digit jersey numbers in 2025.

Ralph Ventre

Dec 1, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) is tackled by Buffalo Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard (43) after making a catch in the third quarter at Highmark Stadium
Dec 1, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) is tackled by Buffalo Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard (43) after making a catch in the third quarter at Highmark Stadium / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
In this story:

New contract, new jersey number — it's a developing trend for the Buffalo Bills on the defensive side of the ball.

Linebacker Terrel Bernard is the latest of three Bills' starters to sign a new contract and change his jersey number to a single digit. The 2022 third-round draft pick agreed to a four-year extension this offseason, and the team has subsequently announced that Bernard will wear No. 8 in 2025.

The jersey number became available when the Bills released veteran punter Sam Martin as a salary cap casualty earlier this month.

Bernard wore No. 43 for his first three NFL seasons after donning three different numbers while competing collegiately for Baylor. While he was most known for wearing No. 2 with the Bears, Bernard also wore No. 26 and No. 34 for a period of time.

Having quickly developed into a core piece on Buffalo's defense, Bernard was one of only two team captains in 2024 joining quarterback Josh Allen. Set to turn 26 years old in May, he is coming off back-to-back seasons of 100+ tackles.

RELATED: SI grades Bills' critical Terrel Bernard contract extension

Bernard's number change follows the lead of nickel cornerback Taron Johnson and safety Taylor Rapp.

Taron Johnson Pick 6
Jan 16, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson (24) runs with the ball for a touchdown after making an interception against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Bills Stadium. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Johnson, a 2018 fourth-round draft pick, wore No. 24 for the duration of his rookie contract, but she switched to No. 7 after signing an extension in 2021.

Rapp, who came to the Bills as a free agent from the Los Angeles Rams on a one-year contract, donned No. 20 during the 2023 season. After re-signing with Buffalo last offseason, he changed to No. 9 for the 2024 campaign.

Taylor Rapp INT
Jan 7, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Taylor Rapp (20) intercepts a pass intended for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Chase Claypool (83) late in the game at Hard Rock Stadium. / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

Home/News