Former Bills linebacker Von Miller signs with NFC East contender
Former Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller is officially leaving western New York.
Miller, who was cut by the Bills back in March, announced in an Instagram post that he is signing with the Washington Commanders.
The 36-year-old linebacker was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M and spent his first decade in the league with the Denver Broncos.
Miller won Super Bowl 50 with the Broncos before being traded to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, where he won another championship.
In 2022, Miller joined the Bills in hopes of adding a third ring to his collection, but Buffalo fell short in all three years he was on the team.
He tore his ACL in the middle of his first season with the team, costing him six regular season games and the playoffs. When he returned from injury, he was never quite the same. He didn't start a single game in his final two years with the Bills, but played in a rotational role with the pass rush.
Now, Miller has the chance to earn another Lombardi Trophy with the Commanders, who also lost in the Conference Championship last season.
Miller will report to Commanders training camp on Tuesday in Ashburn, Va.
