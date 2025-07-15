Former Buffalo Bills starter rated one of NFL’s top 10 linebackers
As the 16th overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, Tremaine Edmunds was supposed to be a superstar for the Buffalo Bills.
Not only was he an early pick, but the 6-foot-5, 250-pound linebacker had exceptional athleticism. Unfortunately, he never seemed to put it all together.
Despite excellent statistics, Edmunds was criticized for his coverage skills, lack of impact in plays, and for padding stats with tackles far from the line of scrimmage. Buffalo’s front office agreed that he wasn’t the right fit, allowing him to leave in free agency ahead of the 2023 season.
Edmunds signed with the Chicago Bears on a four-year, $72 million deal. While he still has critics, Edmunds has plenty of supporters, even landing in the top 10 off-ball linebacker rankings. ESPN polled league executives, coaches, and scouts who were “mixed on Edmunds,” according to Jeremy Fowler, but still landed at No. 6 overall.
"He has the prototypical physique, athletic ability and speed that you covet in an ILB in today's game," an NFL personnel director said. "He can diagnose playing downhill in the box, he can play sideline to sideline and has the coverage ability to match up in zone or man coverage."
Edmunds continues to be a valuable starter and has had more than 100 tackles in his first seven seasons. Even so, he will remain highly criticized unless he starts making more game-changing plays.
