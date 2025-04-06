Former Buffalo Bills WR linked to West Coast franchise in NFL free agency
The Buffalo Bills added Amari Cooper ahead of the 2024 NFL trade deadline but he was unable up to live up to expectations with the franchise.
Cooper had 20 receptions for 297 yards with two touchdowns in the regular season and six receptions for 41 yards in the playoffs. This led to Buffalo looking elsewhere in NFL free agency as they added Joshua Palmer.
For Cooper, it's also led to a belief that he could be done in the league. At 30 years of age, he should still have time left in his career, but his market has become more frigid than a Buffalo winter.
Still, there's a chance he gets one more shot to prove himself, and Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report believes that could happen with the Seattle Seahawks. He named one fit for all 32 teams in the league and says Cooper could help the Seattle offense as they transition to Sam Darnold.
"Seattle should continue looking for ways to support new quarterback Sam Darnold, and adding Amari Cooper would help. The 30-year-old appears to have lost some of his straight-line speed. However, he remains a savvy route-runner and a capable perimeter target who would complement the inside-outside versatility of [Cooper] Kupp and Jaxon Smith-Njigba." — Knox, Bleacher Report
This could be the perfect opportunity to sign a multiple-time 1,000-yard wide receiver at a low price. With the lack of interest surrounding Cooper, Seattle might be able to land him on a one-year "prove-it" deal.
At this point, a low-risk contract might be the only option for Cooper. He also might have to wait until after the NFL draft since teams will surely prefer a younger option.
