Bills free-agent pitch adds projected $45 million cornerback to replace Rasul Douglas
In 2024, the Buffalo Bills sported a starting duo at cornerback in Christian Benford and Rasul Douglas but looks likely to have a different starter across from Benford in 2025.
While the Bills did lock Benford up for the long haul, Buffalo has yet to re-sign Rasul Douglas and the team traded away Kaiir Elam. Signing Dane Jackson offers some depth, but not a reliable starter.
While down at the NFL owners meetings last month, general manager Brandon Beane left the door wide open for another addition at cornerback in free agency.
"There's still time between now and the draft, whether it's a one-year vet or something like that, to place hold. And we just brought Dane back on a one-year, a lot of confidence in him, but that is one of the positions we'll continue to look at," Beane said.
One of the best options left on the free-agent market is former Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. Buffalo was recently pegged as a possible landing spot for Samuel in an article by Last Word on Sports' Liam Rebellato.
"In the secondary, cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. and safeties Justin Simmons and Jordan Whitehead are available. Samuel brings youth and ball skills, and many view him as a strong fit for the Buffalo Bills, who need help at outside corner," Rebellato wrote.
A former second-round pick of the Chargers, Samuel has been a solid starter over four seasons. Unfortunately, he had an injury-shortened campaign in what was a contract year last season.
In his last full season in 2023, Samuel gave up a completion rate of 60.4% and a passer rating of 87.4. The completion rate was the second-best of his career, and the passer rating was tops for Samuel.
On paper, Samuel would provide an upgrade over both Douglas and Jackson based on their coverage numbers from 2024, and Samuel is young enough (25) to offer a possible long-term solution opposite Benford.
While that's all well and good, Samuel is likely to be out of the Bills' price range. Spotrac projects that Samuel will receive a four-year, $45.8 million deal in free agency. It's possible Samuel's next deal won't come in that high at this stage in free agency, but the Bills need his price to hit rock bottom with the team having just $5.2 million to spend.
Chances are this kind of signing won't happen, unless Samuel comes very cheap. Instead, we'd expect Buffalo to bring in a cheaper veteran and then draft a future replacement.
