Bills Central

Bills free-agent pitch adds projected $45 million cornerback to replace Rasul Douglas

The Buffalo Bills still need more help at cornerback as Rasul Douglas remains on the open market. One analyst suggests Buffalo could go in a different direction with a 25-year-old cornerback.

Mike Moraitis

Buffalo Bills free-agent cornerback Rasul Douglas.
Buffalo Bills free-agent cornerback Rasul Douglas. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

In 2024, the Buffalo Bills sported a starting duo at cornerback in Christian Benford and Rasul Douglas but looks likely to have a different starter across from Benford in 2025.

While the Bills did lock Benford up for the long haul, Buffalo has yet to re-sign Rasul Douglas and the team traded away Kaiir Elam. Signing Dane Jackson offers some depth, but not a reliable starter.

While down at the NFL owners meetings last month, general manager Brandon Beane left the door wide open for another addition at cornerback in free agency.

"There's still time between now and the draft, whether it's a one-year vet or something like that, to place hold. And we just brought Dane back on a one-year, a lot of confidence in him, but that is one of the positions we'll continue to look at," Beane said.

Beane at podium
Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

One of the best options left on the free-agent market is former Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. Buffalo was recently pegged as a possible landing spot for Samuel in an article by Last Word on Sports' Liam Rebellato.

"In the secondary, cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. and safeties Justin Simmons and Jordan Whitehead are available. Samuel brings youth and ball skills, and many view him as a strong fit for the Buffalo Bills, who need help at outside corner," Rebellato wrote.

A former second-round pick of the Chargers, Samuel has been a solid starter over four seasons. Unfortunately, he had an injury-shortened campaign in what was a contract year last season.

In his last full season in 2023, Samuel gave up a completion rate of 60.4% and a passer rating of 87.4. The completion rate was the second-best of his career, and the passer rating was tops for Samuel.

On paper, Samuel would provide an upgrade over both Douglas and Jackson based on their coverage numbers from 2024, and Samuel is young enough (25) to offer a possible long-term solution opposite Benford.

While that's all well and good, Samuel is likely to be out of the Bills' price range. Spotrac projects that Samuel will receive a four-year, $45.8 million deal in free agency. It's possible Samuel's next deal won't come in that high at this stage in free agency, but the Bills need his price to hit rock bottom with the team having just $5.2 million to spend.

Chances are this kind of signing won't happen, unless Samuel comes very cheap. Instead, we'd expect Buffalo to bring in a cheaper veteran and then draft a future replacement.

Asante Samuel PBU
Sep 15, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (26) tackles Carolina Panthers defensive end LaBryan Ray (93) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Mike Moraitis
MIKE MORAITIS

Mike Moraitis is a freelance writer who has covered the NFL for major outlets such as Sports Illustrated and The Sporting News. He has previously written for USA TODAY Sports Media Group and FanSided, and got his start in sports media at Bleacher Report.

Home/News