Which Bills free agent is most likely to re-sign with Buffalo?
It's been an offseason full of extensions and retention for Brandon Beane and the Buffalo Bills. The only former Bills that are currently with new teams are Mack Hollins (signed with Patriots), Sam Martin (signed with Panthers after being released), and Kaiir Elam (traded to Cowboys).
Plenty of players who were Bills in 2024 are still available in free agency, but who is most likely to return to Buffalo after the draft?
Unlikely: Von Miller
The Bills released the former Super Bowl MVP to save $8.4 million. Although Beane explained that he "would never close the door on bringing him back," Buffalo's signings of Joey Bosa and Michael Hoecht show that the organization is ready to move in a different direction with their starting pass rusher opposite Greg Rousseau.
A Mystery: Quintin Morris
Buffalo's former third-string tight end has been good for exactly one clutch touchdown catch per season, but has only 15 career receptions over three years. In 2024, he was earning under $1 million, and retaining the restricted free agent would have been cheap. Morris may want a fresh start somewhere else, or Beane could be looking to upgrade the TE3 position. If the answer is the latter, the solution could come in the draft, or from the emergence of Zach Davidson, the 6-foot-7 tight end who has spent the last three seasons on Buffalo's practice squad.
Potentially: Dawuane Smoot, Austin Johnson, Quinton Jefferson, Jordan Phillips
The Bills have four former defensive tackles sitting in free agency. The only DT brought in this offseason was Larry Ogunjobi, who is suspended for the first six games of the season. While the Bills will be hoping for 2024 third round pick DeWayne Carter to take a step forward next season, it is also likely that Beane selects several defensive linemen in the draft in two weeks.
Whether it's for Smoot's positional versatility, Johnson's run stuffing ability, Jefferson's veteran presence, or Phillips' energy and love for Buffalo, don't count out at least one familiar face returning for training camp in the summer.
Ideally: Amari Cooper
Buffalo doesn't have a true WR1 on the roster, but that might not matter. The signing of Joshua Palmer, along with Keon Coleman and Curtis Samuel returning to full health, could make Beane see a reunion with Cooper as unnecessary.
While Cooper didn't have the best stats after being traded to the Bills, the overall shift in the offense after his arrival was noticeable. If Cooper was willing to take a team-friendly deal to return, it would be a move that could make sense for both sides.
Most Likely: Rasul Douglas
Beane has arguably never gone into the draft with a roster hole bigger than their current cornerback situation. Dane Jackson projects to start opposite Christian Benford, but the Bills can do better. Douglas is a starting-caliber corner that has familiarity with Buffalo's defense. Last season, he gave up just 1.2 average yards of separation per target and a completion percentage of 72.9%.
Draft season means plenty of smoke and misdirection from teams, so perhaps Beane wants teams to think CB is a top need, only to re-sign Douglas once the draft is wrapped up.
