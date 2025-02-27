The anomaly of Buffalo Bills' offensive line entering free agency
The Buffalo Bills are in a unique position regarding their offensive line as the team prepares for free agency.
Aaron Kromer's unit was one of the best offensive lines in the NFL last season, giving up a league-low 14 sacks and paving the way for James Cook's 1,000-yard rushing season. All five starters are set to return from last season, and the top depth options are also under contract for 2025.
Connor McGovern and David Edwards are under contract until the end of the 2025 season, so either one could be an extension candidate this offseason to free up additional cap space. O'Cyrus Torrence will play through 2026 on his rookie contract, while the extension for Dion Dawkins keeps the 'Shnowman' locked up until 2027. Spencer Brown's deal lasts until 2028 per Spotrac.
No one used a sixth offensive lineman more than the Bills last season, with Alec Anderson playing 291 snaps, just over a quarter of the team's offensive snaps. Buffalo re-signed him to a one-year deal early into the offseason. Similarly, Brandon Beane locked up backup offensive tackle Ryan Van Demark on a one-year deal back in January.
While the coaching staff has shown they are confident in Van Demark's abilities as a swing tackle, he was inactive on gamedays when rookie sixth-rounder Tylan Grable was healthy. Beane also selected center Sedrick Van Pran-Granger in the fifth round of the 2024 draft, a pick many thought was a steal at the time. Buffalo's last pick of 2024 was used on international pathway player Travis Clayton, who spent the season on IR due to his preseason injury.
With their top 10 offensive linemen all under contract, and the unit already being one of the best in the NFL, there's no need for Beane to spend big money or a valuable draft pick on a lineman.
RELATED: After extending Khalil Shakir, who will Bills target next on contract front?
While it's expected that the Bills will bring in a veteran or two to compete in training camp, like Will Clapp or La'el Collins last offseason, these can be veteran minimum contracts with no guaranteed money. Buffalo could use a late draft pick on a lineman they like, but can use their premium picks to focus on more pressing needs.
Simply put, Buffalo's offensive line may already be set for 2025.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —