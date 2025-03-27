Bills predicted to upgrade cornerback spot by signing $7 million 5x Pro Bowler
Despite having limited funds to work with this offseason, Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane has managed to make key additions to the defense to shore up some holes.
One area he has not adequately addressed is the cornerback spot, where the team stands to let Rasul Douglas leave in free agency, which creates a need opposite Christian Benford.
The Bills did ink Dane Jackson in free agency, but after two bad years in coverage in a row, Buffalo should not be relying on Jackson for a key role in 2025.
As the Bills continue to search for a replacement for Douglas, The Score's Daniel Valente and Brenden Deeg predict Buffalo will come away with Stephon Gilmore in free agency.
"Gilmore, 34, still looks to have some good football left after a solid season with the Vikings," they wrote. "He could be an upgrade over Dane Jackson, who's the projected starting outside cornerback across Christian Benford."
Of course, Bills fans known Gilmore well. The five-time Pro Bowler was drafted by Buffalo in 2012 and spent five seasons with the team.
While he's long in the tooth (Gilmore will turn 35 in September), Gilmore showed he's still got plenty left after an impressive campaign with the Minnesota Vikings.
Gilmore surrendered a completion rate of 61.9% and a passer rating of 94.1. Both of those marks were superior to what both Jackson (75.9%, 123.6) and Douglas (72.9%, 122) posted last season, so he'd be a definite upgrade on paper.
The veteran also figures to be in the Bills' price range. Per Spotrac, Gilmore is projected to land a one-year, $5.3 million deal, which would actually be a pay cut from the $7 million he racked up in 2024.
Even with just $4.4 million in funds, the Bills should be able to make that work, or anything close to it, for that matter.
Gilmore may not be the elite player he once was, but he's still a damn good one and would offer a fantastic bridge option for Buffalo until it figures out a more permanent solution.
