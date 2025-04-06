Bills urged to re-sign $21 million cornerback in free agency
The Buffalo Bills have yet to re-sign cornerback Rasul Douglas, and considering how late it is in free agency, it isn't likely for the team to strike a new deal with him.
Douglas, 30, is still a free agent despite recording 58 tackles in his first full season with the Bills last year.
Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox believes that the Bills should consider bringing Douglas back into the fold.
"The Buffalo Bills have just $6 million in cap space remaining and will likely need to consider relative bargains at this point in free agency. 2024 starter Rasul Douglas might qualify after a down year (122.0 opposing QB rating)," Knox writes.
"Douglas knows the defense and is a legitimate playmaker when at his best (14 INTs between 2021 and 2023). He'll turn 31 in August but could give Buffalo some much-needed veteran insurance ahead of the draft."
Buffalo has also lost cornerback Kaiir Elam in a trade with the Dallas Cowboys while only adding Dane Jackson as the lone signing from outside the roster.
The Bills will likely look for Douglas' replacement in the NFL Draft, but depending on how ready that prospect would be to take over his starting role this season would determine whether Buffalo would need to try and bring back its highly-respected cornerback.
The Bills could take someone later in the draft, add Douglas to a new one-year contract and have him mentor the younger player to eventually replace him in 2026.
