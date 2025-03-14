Bills predicted to replace Rasul Douglas with 2-time All-Pro cornerback
As we enter another day of NFL free agency on Friday, the Buffalo Bills have yet to address one of their biggest needs, which comes on the defensive side of the ball.
Bills 2024 starter, Rasul Douglas, is officially on the open market after Buffalo didn't re-sign him ahead of time and there stands a chance he'll depart in free agency, especially after several top cornerbacks came off the board in the first few days.
With that in mind, For The Win's Christian D'Andrea predicts the Bills will solve their issue at cornerback by bringing back an old friend in two-time All-Pro, Stephon Gilmore.
"As it stands, the sideline cornerback position across from Christian Benford will be filled by either Ja'Marcus Ingram, Daequan Hardy or Brandon Codrington. That's a need that can be addressed at the draft, but Buffalo needs to use what meager cap space it has left to buttress the position with veteran help," D'Andrea wrote. "Why not reunite with Gilmore, the former first round pick who is no longer an All-Pro but still capable of solid play? He recorded a 87.5 passer rating in coverage last season and had a few brutal performances (Week 17 vs. the Packers in particular), but the 34-year-old could be a valuable guiding light if he staves off retirement and comes back for a chance at a second Super Bowl ring."
A former first-round pick of the Bills in 2012, Gilmore spent the first five seasons of his career in Buffalo, where he developed into one of the better cornerbacks in the NFL. Since his stint with the Bills, Gilmore has spent time with several squads, including the New England Patriots, Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts, Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings.
In 2024 with the Vikings, the 34-year-old showed he still has some gas left in the tank after surrendering a completion rate of 61.9% and a passer rating of 94.1. Not elite by any stretch, but Gilmore's coverage numbers were superior to Douglas' by a wide margin, so he could offer Buffalo an upgrade at the position.
Fresh off a solid season, Gilmore is projected by Spotrac to get a one-year, $5.3 million deal in free agency. That kind of contract is right up the Bills' alley considering their limited funds this offseason.
The Bills still need a long-term answer at cornerback moving forward, but Gilmore would offer an excellent stopgap option, which would also allow Buffalo to draft a young cornerback and bring him along slowly.
