Rasul Douglas could betray Bills by signing free-agent deal with hated AFC rival
The free-agent status of cornerback Rasul Douglas has left the Buffalo Bills with a question mark at the cornerback spot.
While the team did address its need in the 2025 NFL Draft with the selection of Kentucky's Maxwell Hairston, there's simply no telling what he'll be able to provide in Year 1, which is troublesome for a Bills team that is looking to compete for a Super Bowl in a loaded conference.
The Bills could use more veteran insurance behind Hairston, which is why some have speculated that a reunion between the Bills and Douglas is possible.
Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron, however, thinks it could be more likely that Douglas ends up with the Miami Dolphins in free agency.
"Rasul Douglas may be a name to target in Miami’s Cover 2-heavy scheme (19.7%, third in NFL), a coverage he excelled in last season, having earned a 74.4 PFF coverage grade," he wrote.
Douglas is coming off a down season in which he allowed a completion on 72.9 percent of the passes thrown his way and an extremely underwhelming 122.0 passer rating.
But Douglas is also a season removed from a sensational second-half showing with Buffalo that saw him post career-best numbers in coverage (51.3% completion rate, 38.6 passer rating in six contests.
The Dolphins really can't be picky given their current situation.
Miami is trying to trade Jalen Ramsey, which would leave a huge void in the cornerbacks room that has a slew of unproven players. Douglas wouldn't be the sexiest replacement, but he will give Miami a much-needed veteran presence and possible starter.
RELATED: Buffalo Bills' OTAs move into Phase 2 without any Josh Allen sightings
Coming off a down campaign, Douglas won't sniff the $35 million projection Spotrac gave him, and instead we would expect him to garner a cheap one-year deal.
That would be perfect for the Dolphins, a team that has $16.5 million in cap space.
Not only would Douglas get an opportunity to start in Miami, but he'd also be able to get some revenge on the Bills twice in 2025 after they decided not to bring him back.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —