Rams' head coach gushes over Bills' new versatile defender
As Buffalo Bills fans anticipate seeing what kind of player defensive lineman Michael Hoecht will be in a blue and red uniform, his former coach shared some information on what Buffalo can expect.
During the NFC Coaches Breakfast on Tuesday in West Palm Beach, Los Angeles Rams' head coach Sean McVay spoke to the media, and he was asked about Hoecht.
WGR Bills reporter Sal Capaccio shared McVay's response on what Buffalo is getting with the 27-year-old defender.
“You're getting a versatile player that can really rush and cover. He really changed the dynamics of a lot of things that we were able to do, especially in some rush situations. He's a great mentor for a lot of those younger players that we had, Jared Verse, Byron Young. He plays the game the right way. He'll fit in perfectly with a great organization and team like the Bills.”
Hoecht spent his first four years in the NFL with McVay as his head coach, as the young defender moved around from defensive line to linebacker. In 68 games, Hoecht racked up 180 tackles, 26 quarterback hits, 15 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks, four pass deflections, and two forced fumbles.
During week one of free agency, the Bills signed Hoecht on a three-year, $24 million deal. Shortly after the signing, Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane announced that Hoecht would be suspended for the first six games of the regular season after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance (PED).
Buffalo will look for Hoecht to be a defensive end, who can also flip inside, in rotation with A.J. Epenesa, Greg Rousseau, and fellow newcomer, Joey Bosa.
The Bills Mafia will have to wait until the third game of the season to see what they have in Hoecht, but McVay's glowing report on him should ease the minds of any concerned fans.
