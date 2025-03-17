Former 1st-round pick headlines free-agent CB options still available to Bills
Five days into the new league year, Rasul Douglas is still a free agent, while Kaiir Elam has been traded to the Cowboys in a late round pick swap. The Buffalo Bills brought Dane Jackson back on a one-year deal, but boundary cornerback is still a legitimate need for the team.
It would be rare for general manager Brandon Beane to enter the draft in late April with such a glaring hole on the roster, making it likely the team makes another addition in the coming weeks.
While a Douglas return could be likely, another former Bill could be on Buffalo's radar. Stephon Gilmore remains a free agent, despite starting 15 games for Minnesota last year and surrendering a completion percentage of just 61.9 when targeted. Player Profiler graded him with the best coverage rating of any CB last season, while also finishing second in catch rate allowed. Spotrac's market value for Gilmore is a one year, $5.3 million deal, meaning a reunion in Buffalo could make sense for all parties.
The Tennessee Titans recently released veteran corner Chidobe Awuzie, who could be an answer for Buffalo's secondary. In seven starts before getting injured, he surrendered a 57.7 completion percentage while recording an interception, forced fumble, and four passes defended.
Ahkello Witherspoon had an exceptional 2023 season with the Rams, allowing a 48.1 completion percentage and 75.7 passer rating when targeted. Despite a down year last season, he was still ranked sixth in man coverage success rate. Although the Bills are traditionally a zone coverage team, they shifted heavily to man against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Divisional Round, meaning Witherspoon's abilities could be utilized for one of Buffalo's most important conference rivals.
Shaquill Griffin played 50% of Minnesota's defensive snaps, but recorded two interceptions and six passes defended. He was solid in coverage, giving up a completion percentage of 54.4 percent and a passer rating of 75.8, while only missing one tackle.
