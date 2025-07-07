Former Buffalo Bills' running back looking to make NFL comeback after 2-year absence
After not playing a snap in the league over the past two seasons, former Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines is looking to get back into the NFL.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Hines is healthy following a 2023 jet-ski accident that led to a torn ACL and is looking for a new home ahead of training camps opening later this month.
"Nearly two years to the date that he tore his ACL in a jet-ski accident, Nyheim Hines is looking for a chance to play in his first NFL game since 2022, when he returned two kicks for touchdowns in the same game for the Bills," Schefter reported. "Hines believes his knee finally is ready for a return to action and he is looking for a new training camp home.
A former fourth-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts, Hines proved to be an effective third-down back for the Colts over four-plus years with the team.
Hines' stint in Indy ended in 2022, when he was traded to the Bills in a deal that saw Buffalo give up a conditional sixth-round pick and fellow running back, Zack Moss.
Hines appeared in nine games for Buffalo that season but was used sparingly on offense.
Hines did, however, return a pair of kickoffs for touchdowns in a Week 18 game against the New England Patriots. He recorded return scores of 96 and 101 yards in the contest.
Following his jet-ski accident in July of 2023, Hines was placed on the non-football injury list and was released by the team in March of the following year.
The 28-year-old signed a one-year deal with the Cleveland Browns in 2024, and while he was designated to return from the non-football injury list in October, he was never activated.
Hines' contract was then pushed to 2025 as a result, but the Browns decided to release him in February.
