AFC East RB rankings: Do Buffalo Bills have best running backs in division?
The Buffalo Bills were a top 10 rushing team in 2024, in large part because of the work Josh Allen did. The league MVP had 531 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Allen’s dominance often left the running backs in his shadow, but Buffalo has an impressive group that deserves respect. Led by James Cook, the Bills collection of backs is more than capable of carrying the offense.
The only question is whether they’re the best in the AFC East. Let’s examine all four teams to find that answer in this divisional running back ranking.
4. New York Jets
The New York Jets have the talent to be much better than they showed in 2024 with Breece Hall and Braelon Allen. Still, they finished second to last in the NFL in rushing yards last season and didn’t make any key additions.
3. Miami Dolphins
It wasn’t that long ago when Mike McDaniel was the hottest name in football and the Miami Dolphins had one of the more feared rushing attacks.
That wasn’t the case in 2024 as Miami was just 8-9 and finished 21st in rushing yards. They have players capable of making a splash in De’Von Achane, Jaylen Wright, and Ollie Gordon, but enter this year with a lot to prove.
2. New England Patriots
Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson already gave the New England Patriots a solid duo at running back. Now, they added Ohio State’s TreVeyon Henderson in the 2025 NFL draft.
Henderson could prove to be a dynamic playmaker and is the one back who could eventually allow New England to boast the No. 1 running back group in the division.
1. Buffalo Bills
James Cook was the only back in the AFC East to cross 1,000 yards, which is why he carries his team to the No. 1 spot in this ranking.
In addition to Cook, the Bills were pleased with Ray Davis, who had 442 yards and three touchdowns as a rookie. Ty Johnson is their third back and he had 284 yards and three touchdowns as a pass-catcher.
Buffalo could earn this spot solely on Cook’s talent, but they also have a deep and versatile group.
