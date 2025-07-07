Each AFC East team's sneaky-good value signing highlighted by Buffalo Bills' turncoat
Not all is equal in NFL free agency with teams having wildly differing amounts of salary cap space available.
In the AFC East, the New England Patriots entered the offseason flush with spending ability while the Buffalo Bills, on the other hand, were facing a significant deficit that required some creative bookkeeping.
Even after a serious spending spree, the Patriots still have $60+ million in room according Spotrac. Meanwhile, the Bills
In the end, it's not always about how much money a team spends, but how wisely it spends. With that in mind, I've identified the best value signing that each AFC East team made during the latest free agency cycle.
None of the four signings broke the bank and all could pan out to be sneaky good additions to their respective rosters.
TRENDING: Bills' first-round rookie may incur wait behind veteran revered by Sean McDermott
Buffalo Bills — WR Elijah Moore
After adding former Los Angeles Chargers' starting wide receiver Joshua Palmer early in free agency, the Bills picked up a former second-round talent in May. Moore, the No. 34 overall draft pick in 2021, endured a tumultuous two-year tenure with the New York Jets before being dealt to the Cleveland Browns.
Moore did not miss a game in two seasons with Cleveland, totaling 1,178 receiving yards on 120 receptions over 34 appearances. The hope is that those numbers will rise as Moore teams up with NFL MVP Josh Allen, who is easily the most-talented quarterback the wide receiver has seen. Early returns from OTAs and June minicamp suggest Moore, who is on a one-year contact worth $2.5 million, will have a role in the Bills' high-powered offense.
Miami Dolphins — S Ashtyn Davis
While he shouldn't be expected to step in and look anything like Jevon Holland, who left for the New York Giants in free agency, Davis was on an upward trajectory during the latter half of his tenure with the New York Jets. Totaling 478 defensive snaps over the last two seasons, Davis accounted for five interceptions and four pass break-ups as the Jets' third safety. He was charged with allowing only one touchdown over that span.
At worst, Davis is a special teams ace with the ability to step in on defense when needed. He will also likely result in a net positive of the Dolphins' culture, which has been called into question recently. It's a low-risk, high-reward signing for one year and $2.5 million.
New England Patriots — WR Mack Hollins
Two weeks before signing four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Stefon Diggs, the Patriots swooped in and prevented Mack Hollins from re-signing with the Bills. Seemingly catching the five-time reigning AFC East champions off guard, the Patriots stole a player who was on the field for 66 percent of all Bills' offensive snaps along with consistently contributing on special teams.
Hollins, who instantly became a fan favorite in his lone season with Buffalo, also possesses intangibles that help warrant his reasonable two-year contract reportedly worth $8.4 million total. The gritty gridder, who averaged 12.2 yards per catch, made TD receptions in five different regular season games. He subsequently added a momentum-swinging touchdown grab in the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
New York Jets — QB Justin Fields
Finding a starting quarterback, albeit a lower-tier option, for $20 million AAV, and only needing to commit for two years, can be considered a bargain in itself for the Jets these days. Although Fields has yet to live up to his No. 11 overall draft pick potential, he was more than serviceable for a Chicago Bears' team that noticeably lacked talent.
With 44 career starts under his belt, the athletic Fields may be ready to take another step forward in his progression as an NFL quarterback. Style points aside, he went 4-2 in six starts for the Pittsburgh Steelers last year before yielding to a healthy Russell Wilson. Fields threw 5 touchdown passes compared to only one interception and he added five touchdowns on the ground during his abbreviated tenure as the starter.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —