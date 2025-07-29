Bills Central

Bills' tight end misses training camp practice due to recurring injury

The Buffalo Bills shared some troubling injury news prior to Monday's practice in Pittsford

Alex Brasky

Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid visits with staff and their families on the sidelines during the opening day of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Wednesday, July 23, 2025 in Pittsford.
Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid visits with staff and their families on the sidelines during the opening day of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Wednesday, July 23, 2025 in Pittsford.
After a hot start to Buffalo Bills' training camp, Dalton Kincaid will sidelined due to “knee soreness” per Head Coach Sean McDermott, who announced the Bills' tight end would miss Monday’s practice.

“He went for a ball and I think there were two or three defenders around him,” McDermott recalled. “I don’t know the mechanism, if there was contact on the play or if it was just he landed or what.”

Kincaid has been one of the stars of the offseason and training camp for the Bills as he looks to rebound off of a disappointing second professional season. The third-year tight end battled through knee injuries throughout the 2024 campaign, missing three games after sustaining a torn PCL during a Week 10 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts. He played through the injury upon his return and helped the Bills reach the AFC Championship Game.

Kincaid is one name on a growing Bills injury report, which also included WR Curtis Samuel (hamstring), LB Terrel Bernard (hamstring), WR Tyrell Shavers (ankle/not thought to be serious), WR Elijah Moore (leg soreness), K Tyler Bass (pelvic area soreness), RT Spencer Brown (back), LB Dorian Williams (calf), OL Sedrick Van Pran Granger (calf), WR Kaden Prather (ankle) and TE Dawson Knox (hamstring).

Knox and WR Laviska Shenault (leg) were removed from the Non-Football Injury list on Sunday, and while Shenault is set to practice on Monday, Knox will be held out. Brown remains on the Physically Unable to Perform list. After being carted off of the field on Sunday, Shavers seems to have avoided significant injury, per McDermott.

Moore appeared limited during Sunday’s practice, while Bass went 4 for 8 on field goals attempted during the weekend session. Williams was seen sporting a walking boot over the weekend, while Prather left Sunday’s practice early before being tended to by trainers. Samuel and Bernard are missing their second consecutive practice on Monday.

McDermott showed concern over the team’s swollen injury report.

“It’s not ideal,” said the Bills head coach. “Especially with the names that are on there. You’re trying to move the team forward and develop but it also allows an opportunity for us to see somebody step in and do the job. It’s just the nature of having the injuries that we do.”

The Bills were in pads for the first time on Monday on Day 5 at St. John Fisher University.

tight end Dalton Kincaid during practice
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen gets ready to throw a pass to tight end Dalton Kincaid during practice at the Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on July 24, 2025.

