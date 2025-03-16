WATCH: Bills' new addition Joey Bosa spends first day in Orchard Park
The Buffalo Bills are hoping it's the first of many good days for defensive end Joey Bosa in Orchard Park.
As the five-time Pro Bowl selection arrived at his new address, the Bills documented Bosa's first hours with the organization. In a video that runs 9 minutes, 48 seconds, the camera follows the edge rusher as he becomes acquainted with the surroundings at One Bills Drive.
"I'm ready for something different," said Bosa upon arrival.
After stepping onto the property at 11:35 am, Bosa toured the field house and cutting-edge weight training facilities.
Next, he met multiple coaches, including enthusiastic defensive coordinator Bobby Babich. Bosa also saw his No. 97 Bills jersey for the first time.
Visiting the cafeteria for lunch, Bosa drew up a "random" combination wrap that included turkey, salami, chicken, avocado onions, peppers and pesto.
Following a trip to general manager Brandon Beane's office, the viewer sees footage of Bosa physically signing his contract.
"Last time I was signing a contract I had a mask on," said Bosa, who had spent his entire career with the Los Angeles Chargers.
Shortly thereafter, Bosa faced reporters at his official press conference. Following some quick in-office putting practice, the defensive end gave an interview on the One Bills Live set before doing a live hit with NFL Radio.
"Good first day. Ready to eat some wings and take a nap," said Bosa signing off.
The 29-year-old Bosa has 72.0 career sacks in 107 games. He accounted for 13 quarterback hits in 14 appearances last season.
